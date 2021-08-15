That’s A Rap #150: Enter the Dragic

The Raptors have a dragon-sized problem that may not be resolved any time soon. The cloud looming over the Raptors since last season’s end has continued to loom as the off-season moves through Summer League season — it’s just changed from possible Kyle Lowry destinations to Goran Dragic’s final destination. If he does not wish to play for Toronto, what’s holding back the trade discussions with his preferred destination in Dallas? If he’s staying, why does it feel like no one is including him in next season’s roster makeup? If/when the league comes down on the tampering involved, what punishment could befall Miami?