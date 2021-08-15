Priyanka Chopra shares group selfie with fellow Asian 'queens'

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo on Instagram showing her out to dinner with several other famous actresses. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra shared on Instagram a photo of her enjoying a night out in London with her fellow Asian actresses Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Sandra Oh and Sonoya Mizuno.

"When u get a seat at the cool kids' table. #queens #asianpride @awkwafina @michelleyeoh_official @iamsandraohinsta #sonoyamizuno," Chopra captioned Saturday's photo, which has already gotten more than 600,000 "likes."

Awkwafina posted another snapshot from the friends' dinner at Mandarin Kitchen showing her smiling as Yeoh reaches across the table and Oh is caught in the middle.

"lobsternoodles@iamsandraohinsta @michelleyeoh_official," Awkwafina wrote alongside the photo, which also showed several small Tiffany jewelry boxes on the table.

The picture has gotten nearly 300,000 "likes."

Most of the women have worked together either on past projects or films to be released in the near future.

Awkwafina, Yeoh and Mizuno co-starred in 2018's Crazy Rich Asians.

Awkwafina and Oh

in an as-yet-untitled Netflix comedy film debuting in October after they lent their voices to characters in this year's Disney animated movie, Raya and the Last Dragon.

Awkwafina also collaborated with Yeoh again on Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, while Yeoh and Oh will co-star in the feature adaptation of Laurence Yep's 2003 novel, The Tiger's Apprentice.

Chopra's next movie is The Matrix 4.