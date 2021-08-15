Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

WATCH: Dona Ana County officials give La Union flood briefing

By KVIA ABC-7
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n82ZW_0bSNYG9D00

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart and other first-responder agency leaders provided a briefing Sunday morning on the flood emergency in the La Union area, where roughly 50 residents were evacuated in recent days.

The briefing took place at the Southwest Public Health Resource Center in Las Cruces. You can view it in the video player above.

The post WATCH: Dona Ana County officials give La Union flood briefing appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Dona Ana County, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Doña Ana County, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
City
Doña Ana, NM
Doña Ana County, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Montana StatePosted by
KVIA ABC-7

3-car crash shuts down Montana in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A serious traffic crash shut down a portion of Montana Avenue in far east El Paso County late Saturday night. Sheriff’s deputies said the 14000 block of Montana eastbound would be closed for at least several hours and advised motorists to use an alternate route. Deputies didn’t provide further details, but The post 3-car crash shuts down Montana in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

3-car crash triggered by wrong-way driver in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A serious traffic crash shut down a portion of Montana Avenue in far east El Paso County late Saturday night. Sheriff’s deputies closed the 14000 block of Montana eastbound between 10:15 p.m. Saturday and 2:40 a.m. Sunday, advising motorists to use an alternate route. Deputies didn’t provide further details, but an The post 3-car crash triggered by wrong-way driver in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Pair of overnight El Paso shootings with 1 dead on east side

EL PASO, Texas -- Gunshots rang out on both the east and west sides of El Paso early Sunday morning in a pair of shootings, at least one of which turned deadly. The east side shooting happened about 2:15 a.m. in the 12000 block of Wendy Reed, near Kari Anne and Paul Lucy. Police confirmed The post Pair of overnight El Paso shootings with 1 dead on east side appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

No injuries as pickup truck goes up in flames on I-10 under downtown El Paso overpass

EL PASO, Texas -- Interstate 10, both east and westbound, was completely shut down for several hours overnight after a pickup truck caught fire under a downtown overpass. The cause of the fire, which was reported around 2:50 a.m., remained unknown. Authorities indicated no injuries occurred, although the pickup was destroyed by the flames. Once The post No injuries as pickup truck goes up in flames on I-10 under downtown El Paso overpass appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

AT&T workers build real basketball court for little El Paso boy spotted with makeshift hoop

EL PASO, Texas -- A group of AT&T workers were so moved by a little El Paso boy's love for basketball that they decided to build him a basketball court after seeing the child create his own makeshift court out of plywood in his family's yard. “He reminded me a lot of when I used The post AT&T workers build real basketball court for little El Paso boy spotted with makeshift hoop appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Motorist critically hurt in northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was critically injured Friday morning in a one-car crash in northeast El Paso. It happened at McCombs and Gateway South. Police reported summoning traffic investigators to the crash scene about 7:15 a.m. Authorities said the victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate The post Motorist critically hurt in northeast El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Police say speed caused deadly crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A 32-year-old motorist was killed Friday morning in a one-car crash in northeast El Paso that police blamed on speeding. It happened in the 11500 block of McCombs and Gateway South about 5:30 a.m. Police said Isaiah Arenas lost control of his car and it rolled off the roadway, ejecting him The post Police say speed caused deadly crash in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Texas StatePosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso hospitals see uptick in infusions as Covid-19 cases rise

EL PASO, Texas -- Across the state of Texas, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to increase. With hospital bed capacity in the Lone Star state becoming increasingly thin medical experts are turning to another treatment in hopes of giving patients a fighting chance. Monoclonal antibody infusions are on the rise as a way to The post El Paso hospitals see uptick in infusions as Covid-19 cases rise appeared first on KVIA.
Doña Ana County, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

State of Emergency declared for Doña Ana County in wake of La Union flooding

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A state of emergency has been declared for Doña Ana County following heavy rain and severe flooding in the La Union area that resulted in the recent evacuations of roughly 50 residents, county officials said at a briefing on Sunday. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order The post State of Emergency declared for Doña Ana County in wake of La Union flooding appeared first on KVIA.
EnvironmentPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

With evacuations lifted, La Union flood damage is assessed

LA UNION, New Mexico - After abandoning their flooded homes in the midst of the crisis, La Union residents returned to their neighborhoods Monday to assess the damage. "Every time it rains, I just worry so much," said Isa Onchondo, a flood victim. She did not evacuate, but dozens of her neighbors were forced to The post With evacuations lifted, La Union flood damage is assessed appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso clinics offer 3rd vaccine dose for those with weak immunity

EL PASO, Texas -- A third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be available as soon as this weekend in El Paso for those who are immunocompromised. The city of El Paso and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will be operating independent vaccine clinics. There is a list of CDC recommendations for The post El Paso clinics offer 3rd vaccine dose for those with weak immunity appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH: City of El Paso briefing on mask rule, court order vs. Abbott

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Department of Public Health and the City Attorney’s Office held a media briefing Wednesday afternoon on the local face mask mandate as well as a court-issued restraining order that blocks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's prohibition of the El Paso order. (You can watch it in the video player The post WATCH: City of El Paso briefing on mask rule, court order vs. Abbott appeared first on KVIA.
Alamogordo, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Car fleeing Border Patrol tries to crash through main gate at Holloman AFB

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- The main gate at Holloman Air Force Base reopened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, officials said, after being closed for hours following a gate crashing attempt by a car being chased by U.S. Border Patrol agents. In a statement issued to the media, base officials said "multiple suspects crashed their vehicle while The post Car fleeing Border Patrol tries to crash through main gate at Holloman AFB appeared first on KVIA.
Doña Ana County, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

La Union flood evacuees allowed to return home; emergency declared

UPDATE: LA UNION, New Mexico -- Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart deemed it safe Sunday night for La Union flooding evacuees to return to their homes. “Water service has been restored and the roads are sufficiently cleared,” she said, but added that residents needed to "remain cautious and remember that the roads are not The post La Union flood evacuees allowed to return home; emergency declared appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces neighborhood alarmed by sinkhole caused by floods

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A sinkhole in a north Las Cruces neighborhood is just one more example of crumbling infrastructure during this historic monsoon season. "It looked like a puddle, almost like a river," said Elaine Figueroa, who drove through the flooded road before a part of it collapsed. "It was really scary to The post Las Cruces neighborhood alarmed by sinkhole caused by floods appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Ysleta joins Anthony, Canutillo, El Paso & Socorro ISDs in following mask rule

UPDATE, Aug. 19: The Ysleta Independent School District will now join Anthony, Canutillo, El Paso and Socorro ISDs in complying with the El Paso City-County Health Authority’s mask mandate for all indoor facilities, including schools. YISD officials made the announcement in a statement Thursday evening, citing this week's court ruling that said the Health Authority The post Ysleta joins Anthony, Canutillo, El Paso & Socorro ISDs in following mask rule appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

EPISD trustee says home vandalized due to support of masks

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District trustee who voted to impose a school mask requirement earlier this week said his home was vandalized on Thursday evening as a result of his support for that mandate. "This evening when my family and I returned to our home, we found that the glass The post EPISD trustee says home vandalized due to support of masks appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso County, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Census counts 865,657 in El Paso County, slowest growth rate in 80 years

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County’s population in the recently released 2020 census count was 865,657, an 8% increase over the prior census in 2010 that marked the county’s slowest period of growth since the Great Depression. The official population count will impact El Pasoans for the next decade because the numbers are used for The post Census counts 865,657 in El Paso County, slowest growth rate in 80 years appeared first on KVIA.
Canutillo, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Anthony, Canutillo ISDs to join EPISD & SISD in following mask rule, YISD undecided

CANUTILLO, Texas -- Officials with the Anthony and Canutillo independent school districts announced Wednesday that their districts would join others in El Paso County in complying with the City-County Health Authority’s mask mandate for all indoor facilities, including schools. Canutillo ISD administrators said its district would begin following the mask mandate effective Thursday and planned to The post Anthony, Canutillo ISDs to join EPISD & SISD in following mask rule, YISD undecided appeared first on KVIA.
Public HealthPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico to impose mask mandate; require vaccinations for some workers

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will announce later Tuesday that face masks will once again be required in all public indoor settings, with limited exceptions, and regardless of vaccination status. This begins Friday, ABC affiliate KOAT reported. The state is also requiring vaccinations for employees in hospitals and other The post New Mexico to impose mask mandate; require vaccinations for some workers appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy