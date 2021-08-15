Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tim Tebow struggles in Jacksonville Jaguars debut, roster odds dwindling

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COOKa_0bSNYFGU00

Tim Tebow played in his first NFL preseason game since 2015, making his Jacksonville Jaguars debut on Saturday. Based on his performance, it might be one of the last games he ever plays in.

Urban Meyer surprised many this spring by signing Tebow to a contract. Instantly, Tebow jersey sales exploded and there was more excitement for the start of Jaguars’ training camp. Amid skepticism around the league, there was even some buzz out of practices in the beginning.

All of that seems to be fading away. When the Jaguars released their first depth chart for the preseason, Tebow was listed in a competition for the fourth spot. Given an opportunity to prove himself against the Cleveland Browns, things went poorly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UjFxy_0bSNYFGU00 Also Read:
Tim Tebow facing long odds for roster spot based on Jaguars’ depth chart

According to Pro Football Talk, Tebow only played 16 snaps throughout the entire game. He didn’t see the field until late in the contest, saw his lone target snagged by a teammate and made one of the worst block attempts of the year.

The blocking gaffe and the lack of productivity are alarming enough, but there’s an even bigger problem for Tebow. He didn’t take a single snap on special teams, which is essential for players on the end of the roster to maintain their spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldZLE_0bSNYFGU00 Also Read:
Coaches have one common complaint about Tim Tebow amid NFL return

Ultimately, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Meyer gave Tim Tebow, his neighbor and close friend, an opportunity that no other NFL team would. Realistically, a player who hasn’t taken an NFL snap in five-plus years won’t be successful switching to a new position at age 34.

The Jaguars got some publicity out of it, Meyer had a presence he trusted in the building and Tebow got onre more shot. When 53-man rosters are announced, Tebow won’t be on one.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Pro Football Talk#Indianapolis Colts#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow didn’t have a great preseason debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he made no statistical impact and went viral for a tough “block” attempt. Still, the former college football star is clearly winning off the field. On Saturday – Tebow’s 34th birthday – the football star received a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dick Vitale Has A Message For Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow‘s days in the NFL have come to an end (at least at the moment). ESPN’s Dick Vitale is proud of the former Heisman winner for what Tebow accomplished. The Jaguars cut Tebow, who transitioned from quarterback to tight end to make an NFL comeback earlier this year, on Tuesday. He’s now a free agent and awaiting another opportunity, but it’s unlikely one comes his way.
NFLPopculture

Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Explains Why Team Cut Tim Tebow

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut Tim Tebow after playing in just one preseason game. While it wasn't very surprising since Tebow was learning a new position, the thought was the former Florida Gators quarterback was going to last at least another week in the preseason. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer spoke to reporters on Tuesday and explained why the team cut Tebow.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares Honest Admission On Tim Tebow’s Release

The Tim Tebow Era with the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t last long. Tebow was released earlier today when the Jags cut down from 90 to 85 players. Overall, Tebow was with the organization just shy of three full months and appeared in only one preseason game. However, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman thinks it was enough time for his presence to be felt.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Tebow Cut: Cowboys Catch 'Break'

Tim Tebow's second coming to the NFL was a flop. The wildly popular former Heisman Trophy winner was cut Tuesday, before he even had a pass thrown his way by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The highlight of the 34-year-old's attempted reincarnation as a tight end? A half-hearted block that resulted in him accidentally ramming his helmet in the stomach of an offensive lineman teammate.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Called Out For His Tim Tebow Comment

The Jacksonville Jaguars decision to release tight end Tim Tebow sparked a lot of reaction across the NFL world earlier this week. Tebow, a former NFL quarterback/minor league baseball player, was one of multiple Jaguars players cut to get down to the 85-man limit on Tuesday. FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman...
NFLYardbarker

Watch: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Golic Reacts To The Jaguars Cutting Tim Tebow

Former longtime ESPN employee Mike Golic reacted to the Tebow news earlier this week. At the end of the day, he believes Meyer cut Tebow to gain credibility within the Jags’ locker room. It was obvious Tebow wasn’t worthy of a roster spot, at least based on his preseason performance.
NFLWCJB

Tim Tebow released by Jaguars in first round of NFL roster cuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Tim Tebow’s comeback to the NFL is over after the Jacksonville Jaguars released the former Florida Gator and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner on Tuesday during the NFL’s first round of roster cuts. Tebow was attempting to return to the NFL as a member of the Jaguars, his...
NFLPosted by
InsideHook

Tim Tebow’s NFL Career Is Over, Again

By the time Tim Tebow finally gave up his dream of being an NFL quarterback and did what talent evaluators had been telling him to do for years, it was too late. Tebow, who was attempting to make it with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, has been released.
NFLNewsday

Bellmore's Tyler Davis in a tough battle to make Jaguars' roster

Things are a lot different for Tyler Davis now. This time last year, the North Bellmore native was a rookie at Jaguars training camp trying to find his way in a league that was trying to find its way in a global pandemic. There were no organized team activities, no minicamps, no preseason games — just a dramatically altered training camp before a head-on rush into the regular season. That meant fewer reps —and fewer chances to stand out — for Davis, a sixth-round pick out of Georgia Tech.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer shares thoughts on releasing Tim Tebow

Urban Meyer gave his old quarterback and close friend Tim Tebow an opportunity to prove he could play tight end in the NFL, but it did not work out. The Jacksonville Jaguars released Tebow on Tuesday, and Meyer later spoke with reporters about the move. Meyer said releasing Tebow was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy