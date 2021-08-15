Tim Tebow struggles in Jacksonville Jaguars debut, roster odds dwindling

Tim Tebow played in his first NFL preseason game since 2015, making his Jacksonville Jaguars debut on Saturday. Based on his performance, it might be one of the last games he ever plays in.

Urban Meyer surprised many this spring by signing Tebow to a contract. Instantly, Tebow jersey sales exploded and there was more excitement for the start of Jaguars’ training camp. Amid skepticism around the league, there was even some buzz out of practices in the beginning.

All of that seems to be fading away. When the Jaguars released their first depth chart for the preseason, Tebow was listed in a competition for the fourth spot. Given an opportunity to prove himself against the Cleveland Browns, things went poorly.

According to Pro Football Talk, Tebow only played 16 snaps throughout the entire game. He didn’t see the field until late in the contest, saw his lone target snagged by a teammate and made one of the worst block attempts of the year.

The blocking gaffe and the lack of productivity are alarming enough, but there’s an even bigger problem for Tebow. He didn’t take a single snap on special teams, which is essential for players on the end of the roster to maintain their spot.

Ultimately, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Meyer gave Tim Tebow, his neighbor and close friend, an opportunity that no other NFL team would. Realistically, a player who hasn’t taken an NFL snap in five-plus years won’t be successful switching to a new position at age 34.

The Jaguars got some publicity out of it, Meyer had a presence he trusted in the building and Tebow got onre more shot. When 53-man rosters are announced, Tebow won’t be on one.

