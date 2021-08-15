Man injured in Sunday morning shooting in Jacksonville's Grand Park area

A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday morning in Jacksonville's Grand Park area.

Officers first responded to a shot spotter notification at the 2500 block of West 30th street at 9:42 a.m., but later found the victim in the 5000 block of Cleveland Road nearby, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived, they saw a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. First responders took the man to the hospital for treatment.

There is no information on any possible suspects in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.