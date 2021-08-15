Philadelphia Phillies reinstate Chase Anderson from 10-day IL

The Philadelphia Phillies reinstated right-hander Chase Anderson from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

He landed on the IL with right triceps tendinitis after allowing three solo home runs in four innings in an Aug. 4 start at Washington.

Anderson, 33, is 2-4 with a 6.75 ERA in 14 games (nine starts) in his first season with Philadelphia.

The Phillies optioned right-hander Adonis Medina to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.

Medina, 24, was recalled from Lehigh Valley on Saturday but did not pitch in Philadelphia’s 6-1 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since his debut on Sept. 20, 2020.

Medina is 3-5 with a 4.94 ERA in 13 starts at Triple-A this season.

–Field Level Media

