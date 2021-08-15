Cancel
MLB

Chicago White Sox place Leury Garcia on 7-day concussion IL

The Chicago White Sox placed infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia on the seven-day concussion list Sunday.

Garcia’s designation is retroactive to Friday. The White Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of Sunday’s series finale with the visiting New York Yankees.

Garcia, 30, is hitting .239 with 13 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 40 RBIs in 94 games this season, his ninth with the White Sox.

MLB power rankings: San Francisco Giants reclaim No. 1, Boston Red Sox slide

The versatile Garcia has made starts this season at second base, third, shortstop and all three outfield spots.

Mendick, 27, has played in 59 games over four stints with the White Sox in 2021, batting .194 with two homers and 19 RBIs.

–Field Level Media

