Many fear Taliban will again end Afghan human rights, support terrorism

After 20 years of devastating war, Afghans in cities far from the capital Kabul are feeling a mix of relief and dread about what awaits them under the Taliban. The triumph of the hardline Islamist group and the mass surrender of government forces has brought a long-desired respite from fighting, which has left tens of thousands dead and millions homeless since 2001. "The people are very happy. There will be no more corruption, and maybe no more bombings," a journalist in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, in Helmand province, told AFP. But whether women can work, get education at all levels and be able to mix with men are some of the most pressing questions.