Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Many fear Taliban will again end Afghan human rights, support terrorism

By David Jackson, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the Taliban? Fundamentalists seek to impose their version of Islamic law, including an end to women’s rights.

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Fundamentalists#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Afghan crisis: Hundreds protest against Taliban, Pakistan i

Thessaloniki [Greece], August 22 (ANI): With Afghanistan plunging into a crisis, hundreds of people including numerous Afghans held a protest rally in Thessaloniki city of Greece against the Taliban and Pakistan. Around 600 Afghans, Baloch and Kurds took part in the protest. Holding Afghan's black, red and green flags and...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Taliban takeover prompts relief, women's rights fears in Afghan cities

After 20 years of devastating war, Afghans in cities far from the capital Kabul are feeling a mix of relief and dread about what awaits them under the Taliban. The triumph of the hardline Islamist group and the mass surrender of government forces has brought a long-desired respite from fighting, which has left tens of thousands dead and millions homeless since 2001. "The people are very happy. There will be no more corruption, and maybe no more bombings," a journalist in the southern city of Lashkar Gah, in Helmand province, told AFP. But whether women can work, get education at all levels and be able to mix with men are some of the most pressing questions.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban's silence on links with terror groups raises global

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): The Taliban have been attempting hard to convince the world that they will sever ties with terror groups like al-Qaeda after they they are back in power in Afghanistan after 20 years and need the world's recognition and approbation, a media report said. Recently, the...
WorldIola Register

Reports of targeted Taliban killings fuel Afghans’ fears

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Reports of targeted killings in areas overrun by the Taliban mounted Friday, fueling fears that they will return Afghanistan to the repressive rule they imposed when they were last in power, even as they urged imams to push a message of unity at Friday’s prayers. Terrified...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

LGBT+ Afghans in hiding, fearing death under Taliban

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Gay men in Kabul say they fear for their lives under Taliban rule, as they hide at home, holding out in hope of a Western evacuation before Islamists carry out a threat to punish LGBT+ Afghans with death. The Taliban says Afghans have nothing to...
Advocacycheddar.com

Afghanistan Faces Humanitarian Crisis with Taliban Takeover

The Taliban takeover has raised a serious concern over human rights issues in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the group will honor women's rights and independent media, but only "within the Islam law." Many people, especially those who worked with the United States, are living in constant fear with no concrete evacuation plan in place. There are reports of civilians being shot by the Taliban for attempting to install Afghanistan national flag, and now the UN Food Agency is saying that the country could even face severe hunger. Rina Amiri, non-resident fellow at New York University's Center for International Cooperation and senior fellow at New York University's Center for Global Affairs, joined Cheddar Politics to discuss more about the humanitarian crisis Afghanistan is facing.
Foreign PolicyDerrick

‘The Taliban are knocking’: Afghan allies of US fear the worst

President Joe Biden’s rapid pullout from Afghanistan has left thousands of Afghans who worked as translators and guides for the U.S. military in a desperate race to escape the country to avoid being targeted by the Taliban. Amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal, Afghan allies are having to navigate complicated logistics...
U.S. Politicswutqfm.com

Afghan Americans and refugees fear consequences of Taliban takeover

(KABUL, Afghanistan) — Watching the news about Afghanistan has become heart-breaking for ex-refugee and now-U.S. citizen Shabnam, who could only give her first name for the security of her family in Afghanistan. She told ABC News that her siblings and extended family, like many Afghan citizens, are planning their escape...
WorldNew York Post

Taliban destroy statue of foe, stoking fears after moderation claims

The Taliban, who are desperately trying to present a moderate face after sweeping into power in Afghanistan, have blown up the statue of a Shiite militia leader who had fought against them during the civil war in the 1990s. When the Islamic militants seized power from rival warlords in 1996,...
U.S. PoliticsThe New Yorker

The Terror Facing Human-Rights Activists in Kabul

On Monday, as Kabul was overrun with Taliban fighters, and desperate Afghans rushed to the airport, President Joe Biden defended his decision to pull American forces out of Afghanistan, saying that U.S. interests were not served by continued involvement in what he referred to as a civil war. He also sought to shift blame for the chaos to the Afghan government, saying, “It is wrong to order American troops to step up when Afghanistan’s own armed forces would not.”
Worlddallassun.com

Taliban continues unabated human rights violations

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 10 (ANI): Amid the recent intensification of conflict with the Afghan Government, the Taliban continues to violate human rights unabatedly by killing civilians, destroying mosques and assaulting women. Taliban fighters abducted two policewomen in Ghazni city when they were on their way home from work on Sunday....
WorldTelegraph

Taliban takeover of Afghanistan a ‘US-backed conspiracy’, says Islamic State

The Islamic State group has lashed out at the Taliban, its regional foe, in a bitter editorial which baselessly claims the takeover of Afghanistan is a US-backed conspiracy. In a rambling propaganda piece, published in the Islamic State’s al-Naba newsletter, the group seeks to present the Taliban as fake jihadists and alleges that the group is collaborating with the United States.
AfghanistanWashington Times

China calls on Taliban to reject terror

China‘s government this week called on the Taliban to reject support for Islamic terrorism as Beijing held off recognizing the new regime in Kabul until a new government is formed. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a press briefing in Beijing that the Chinese government hopes the...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

A group of Afghans urges the Taliban to “include women in their government”

They are Afghan government officials, activists, workers from other sectors of the economy. Little else is known about the Afghans who have called on the Taliban to include their country’s women in their future government, after holding a meeting in a place in Afghanistan that has not been specified either. What is known are the names and surnames of some of them, quoted this Friday by the independent television network Tolo news on its website. A demonstration of great value, since there are diverse voices that have denounced that the Taliban “have begun to go house to house looking for women activists.”
Politicscitizensjournal.us

Terror Group Congratulates Taliban For ‘Defeating’ American Occupation

Hamas, a Middle East group recognized as a terror entity in 1997, has posted a statement online congratulating the Taliban, whose Pakistani branch was recognized as terror in 2010, for “defeating” the American “occupation.’. A report from the Palestinian Media Watch captured the words of praise. Hamas posted online its...
Worldbigrapidsnews.com

Ferris professor reacts to Afghanistan-Taliban takeover

BIG RAPIDS — Following the news of the Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan on Aug. 15, there have been reactions across the globe. Ferris State University professor Tracy Busch shared her views on the historic event and why it could drastically impact the rest of the world, global politics, and humanity.
EducationWXIA 11 Alive

Yes, the Taliban denied women education the last time they ruled Afghanistan

The Taliban is now shaping Afghanistan’s next government after its Aug. 15 capture of the nation’s capital, Kabul, and the continuing withdrawal of American forces. Immediately following the capital’s fall, the international community began to express concerns about women’s rights within the country. Women in Afghanistan have also reportedly feared the changes the Taliban could bring to their lives, worried about a return to decades-old restrictions. One of the most common concerns is that the Taliban could once again ban education for women and girls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy