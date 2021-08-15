Many fear Taliban will again end Afghan human rights, support terrorism

The Taliban takeover has raised a serious concern over human rights issues in Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesperson said the group will honor women's rights and independent media, but only "within the Islam law." Many people, especially those who worked with the United States, are living in constant fear with no concrete evacuation plan in place. There are reports of civilians being shot by the Taliban for attempting to install Afghanistan national flag, and now the UN Food Agency is saying that the country could even face severe hunger. Rina Amiri, non-resident fellow at New York University's Center for International Cooperation and senior fellow at New York University's Center for Global Affairs, joined Cheddar Politics to discuss more about the humanitarian crisis Afghanistan is facing.
Comments / 0