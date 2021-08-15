Cancel
Statesboro, GA

Restaurant Inspections

Statesboro Herald
 7 days ago

Compiled from reports from the Bulloch County Health Department. The following are among the food service establishments inspected in July by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia. gov/environmental-health inspections and select Bulloch County.

