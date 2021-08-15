Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Travis Barker Joins Kourtney Kardashian for His First Flight Since Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

wvli927.com
 7 days ago

Travis Barker has gotten back on a plane, conquering one of his biggest fears after extreme trauma, with the support of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#First Flight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

OMG Kourtney Kardashian Just Chopped Her Hair Off!!

Kourtney Kardashian said goodbye to her iconic long locks!. The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of mirror selfies to show off her new hair, which now sits just above her shoulders. In the post, Kourt captioned the pics with a simple scissor emoji. Ch-ch-check out the chin-length bob trimmed by Peter Savic (below):
Alabama StatePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Stunning! Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Goes Makeup-Free While Getting Her Hair Done

Fresh-faced! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free while getting her hair done by celebrity stylist Laura Rugetti. The hairdresser — who is know for styling high-profile clients including Tana Mongeau, Denise Richards and Kelly Osbourne — shared a video of the 15-year-old posing for the camera during their appointment. Rather than her usual look, Alabama was clearly rocking a bare face.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Called Out By Sisters Kourtney And Khloe For Claims About A Wild Night Out

The Kardashian family's lives are well-documented thanks to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which concluded its 20-season run back in June. But the antics of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and the rest of the Kardashians prior to their reality TV fame are not as notorious. Apparently, not even to themselves, either – because Khloe and Kourtney just called out Kim for seemingly leaving out some important details concerning a wild night out in college.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Daughters Penelope, North Are Mini Entrepreneurs With Lemonade and Bracelet Stand

Boss babes! Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s daughters teamed up for an adorable lemonade and bracelet stand. “What’s the sales pitch?” Khloé Kardashian asked Penelope, 9, and North, 8, from behind the camera on her Sunday, August 1, Instagram Story. “Like, tell me what you’re doing here. What is this? Lemonade, three dollars and bracelets, 10 to 20. You guys made these?”
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Five Things That Lead Us to Believe Kourtney Kardashian is Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian’s full name is Kourtney Mary Kardashian. This American socialite, fashion model, and media personality has always been the talk of the town due to her relationship with Travis Barker. The two have been spotted together a lot of times and have always been open about their relationship. In 2007, Kourtney Kardashian gained popularity when she and her family started the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The success and fame of this show led to the creation of different spin-offs, such as Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Every Time the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Shut Down Pregnancy Speculation: Kourtney, Kylie and More

Clapping back! Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more of the famous family haven’t hesitated to clear the air when it comes to pregnancy rumors. Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi with Travis Scott in February 2018, and three years later, sparked speculation that baby No. 2 was on the way. However, she seemingly shut down the rumors with a handful of Instagram Stories in July 2021, when she appeared to sip an alcoholic drink and ate fish.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Cheat Sheet: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant and Zac Efron Graces Us With His Presence

We're all in this together. Happy Friday, friends. Welcome to this week's Cheat Sheet, your roundup of the biggest pop culture stories to help you understand what everyone on Twitter timeline is going off about or to celebrate Zac Efron's TikTok debut with your fellow millennials. Surely a moment future generations will ask about: "Where were you when you first saw it?" Aside from the High School Musical star's viral dance moves, Travis Barker flew for the first time in over a decade, thanks to the support of Kourtney Kardashian, and the photos from their journey might make your eyes rain. Plus, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed their first child together...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Kanye West's Girlfriend Irina Shayk Caught Sneaking Out Of Ex-Boyfriend Vito Schnabel's Home While Rapper Holes Up In Atlanta Stadium Finishing 'Donda'

Kanye West's rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk was spotted suspiciously sneaking out of her billionaire ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel's home as the rapper continues to be holed up in Atlanta attempting to finish his Donda album. Article continues below advertisement. The 35-year-old supermodel hasn't been seen with Kanye in weeks, but that's...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, expecting second child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. They are parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi. "Everyone is thrilled for them," says a source close to the family, adding the stars have "been hoping to keep this private." The news comes as Caitlyn Jenner...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kylie Jenner: She puts an end to the baby rumors!

Which celebrity lady does not know it? Every two months, a new pregnancy is attributed to them. Sometimes because they wear loose clothes, sometimes because they pat their bellies and sometimes, as in the case of self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner (23), because they do without certain foods. Indications for a...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

'CSI' Star William Petersen Hospitalized While Working on Set

William Petersen had a scary situation while on the clock this week -- he had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after falling ill on set of his most popular show. The longtime 'CSI' star's rep tells TMZ ... Petersen was working on set Friday in L.A. for "CSI: Las Vegas" when, at some point, he started feeling terrible ... and told the director that he needed a break.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are ‘Super Excited’ About Pregnancy: ‘Another Baby Was Part of Their Plan’

Kylie Jenner and her on-again boyfriend, Travis Scott, are “absolutely overjoyed” about her pregnancy with baby No. 2, an insider tells In Touch exclusively. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 24, and “SICKO MODE” rapper, 30, “rekindled their relationship last year and having another baby was part of their plan,” the insider says after multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that she is expecting again on Friday, August 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy