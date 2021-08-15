Travis Barker Joins Kourtney Kardashian for His First Flight Since Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

We're all in this together. Happy Friday, friends. Welcome to this week's Cheat Sheet, your roundup of the biggest pop culture stories to help you understand what everyone on Twitter timeline is going off about or to celebrate Zac Efron's TikTok debut with your fellow millennials. Surely a moment future generations will ask about: "Where were you when you first saw it?" Aside from the High School Musical star's viral dance moves, Travis Barker flew for the first time in over a decade, thanks to the support of Kourtney Kardashian, and the photos from their journey might make your eyes rain. Plus, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed their first child together...