An interesting phenomenon is playing out around the country. The nationwide inventory of unsold homes is on the rise. According to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors, the number of homes listed for sale rose 3.3 percent in June, to 1.25 million units. While the increase in inventory is still not enough to significantly affect demand, it is providing some relief to buyers as they compete with their peers to successfully purchase a home. Local leading indicators confirm that the phenomenon is also playing out in Las Cruces, but to a greater extent.