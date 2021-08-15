If You Like ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Then You Should Like Margaret Atwood’s Netflix Show ‘Alias Grace’

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a fan of The Handmaid’s Tale from Hulu and MGM, as well as author Margaret Atwood‘s works, then Netflix’s 2017 six-part miniseries Alias Grace might just be the perfect show for you. The series is loosely based on the true story a sixteen-year-old maid named Grace Marks who...

Related
TV & VideosDecider

‘Nightbooks’ on Netflix: Everything to Know About the Krysten Ritter Horror Movie

As August wraps up and we welcome in those chilly autumn evenings, Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming horror/fantasy movie Nightbooks. It may not be Halloween season yet, per se (although some folks may want to begin the festivities early, and we won’t judge), but Netflix is still ramping up the thrills with this witchy tale of writer’s block, old books, and a magical apartment. Wondering about the cast, story, and release date of Nightbooks? Get excited — it’s coming to your screen soon.
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Might Be The Show’s Final Installment

It seems that the end might be near for Hulu and MGM‘s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale starring Elisabeth Moss, which recently concluded its fourth season. The suspenseful dystopian drama is currently producing its fifth season and the team behind the show is in talks with Hulu about whether the upcoming season should be the final installment or if more seasons will be produced.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

TV’s Most Stressful Episodes From Battlestar Galactica to The Handmaid’s Tale

Warning: contains spoilers for Battlestar Galactica, Chernobyl, Line of Duty, Ozark, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Knick, Lovecraft Country and Succession. Considering that most of us watch TV to relax, it’s remarkable how many shows leave us adrenalin-flooded, with hearts beating like hummingbird wings. It’s TV characters’ fault; those guys never know when to stop. They’re always attempting a hostile takeover of the family firm, escaping a race of murderous cyborgs or trying to dismantle a totalitarian regime. It’s exhilarating but exhausting behaviour. And the better a drama is, the more invested we are in its characters, so the more we care when they put their life on the line. That means more fingernails chewed, more faces clawed in horror, and more nervous foot-tapping while we should, by rights, be melted into our sofas like… all the chocolate melted into my sofa.
TV Series/Film

Hulu’s Jordan Helman Discussed the Potential Future of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, Season 5 May Be Last

The Handmaid’s Tale might be looking to quit while it’s ahead. Hulu’s dystopian drama, starring Elizabeth Moss, saw a jump in viewership between its third and fourth seasons, and writers are currently hard at work breaking the story for the fifth season. According to Jordan Helman, Head of Scripted Originals at Hulu, it could be the final season, as the show makes way for a new Margaret Atwood adaption based on The Testaments.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Five; Hulu Boss Unsure If This Is the End

The Handmaid’s Tale may be coming to an end. Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger star in the Hulu series which is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. As the...
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

The Handmaid’s Tale May Wrap Up Around Its 5th Season

The fourth season of Hulu’s dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale was released this past Spring and the show has been renewed for a fifth year. While that has not been announced as its final season, it is possible that the show could be wrapping up around that point. The showrunners originally envisioned as many as eight seasons from the drama, but that timeframe appears to have adjusted now that it has four under its belt. Hulu’s head of scripted originals Jordan Helman had the following to say to Deadline about when the show would end:
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Handmaid's Tale boss addresses final season rumours

The Handmaid's Tale boss Bruce Miller has clarified recent rumours that he is in talks to end the show. It was last week when Hulu executive Jordan Helman got the rumour mill started by telling the press that negotiations were under way "literally right now" over "the best way to end The Handmaid's Tale".
TV Seriesinfusenews.com

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: All you require to know about Hulu’s upcoming series

Hulu’s series adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s renowned novel The Handmaid’s Tale has been perhaps the most adored TV dramas on screen since the time its beginning in 2017. After the shocking events and dramatic finale of season 4, The Handmaid’s Tale is getting back with a fifth season as the story is unmistakably not over for June (Elisabeth Moss). As the crowd last perceived how June may have come to Canada, the repercussions from her decisions in Gilead will set the storyline for the following not many scenes. While one key character’s journey is finished, many others’ storylines were as yet let free toward the finish of the fourth season.
TV SeriesPosted by
GoldDerby

Max Minghella (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’) on the show’s ‘meaningful’ Emmy recognition following ‘arduous and difficult’ year [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Among the 21 Emmy nominations Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” racked up this year is the career-first citation for one of its series regulars, Max Minghella, who plays Nick Blaine on the show. “To see so much of the ‘Handmaid’s’ family recognized, but specifically the crew, was really meaningful because this year was so arduous and difficult,” Minghella says euphorically about his individual and the show’s recognition. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), Minghella discusses his character’s progression throughout the series, his Emmy episode submission, and his collaboration with leading lady and director Elisabeth Moss.  The series is based on Margaret Atwood‘s...
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Max Minghella interview: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Among the 21 Emmy nominations Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” racked up this year is the career-first citation for one of its series regulars, Max Minghella, who plays Nick Blaine on the show. “To see so much of the ‘Handmaid’s’ family recognized, but specifically the crew, was really meaningful because this year was so arduous and difficult,” Minghella says euphorically about his individual and the show’s recognition. In our exclusive video interview (watch above), Minghella discusses his character’s progression throughout the series, his Emmy episode submission, and his collaboration with leading lady and director Elisabeth Moss.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

7 Shows Like Brand New Cherry Flavor You Must See

The Netflix miniseries ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ follows Lisa Nova, a budding film director on the hunt for revenge, as she is dragged into a vortex of drug-induced dark magic. The unsuspecting filmmaker finds her passion project stolen by a wealthy Hollywood producer and enlists the help of a mysterious Shaman-esque witch to get back at him. Of course, revenge spells are not as straightforward as Lisa thinks, and she soon finds herself regurgitating kittens and being stalked by ancient entities. And that is just the start!
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Inside The Handmaid’s Tale’s Staggering Season Four Comeback

Breaking its own Emmy and viewership records, Hulu’s drama is riding high. Its producers discuss the success—and tease the future. Going into its fourth season, the odds were stacked against The Handmaid’s Tale. Critical acclaim, once sky-high, was waning. Its Emmy nominations total had been more than halved from seasons two to three. Its political context—the show debuted in 2017 as a prescient response to the Trump Administration—had shifted toward something murkier and less obvious. Oh, and the entire plan for the fourth season had to be reworked once, weeks into shooting, the COVID-19 pandemic shut production down for six months.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

5 Shows Like Netflix’s Gone for Good You Must See

‘Gone for Good’ is a French mystery drama miniseries that follows Guillaume’s frantic investigation after his girlfriend mysteriously disappears. The show is based on a novel by Harlan Coben, and what follows is a slow revelation of the characters’ dark and chequered past, who all turn out to be inextricably linked to each other. Emotions and intrigue abound, as do sinister and shadowy figures and a brother, thought to be long dead, coming back. If you enjoyed the family intrigue and frantic mystery of this show, we’ve got a few equally good recommendations. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Gone for Good’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Five TV Shows Like Firefly Lane You can Binge-Watch On Netflix

When Firefly Lane was first released, it reigned on Netflix’s recommended list. Rightly so. Tully and Kate, the dynamic duo that easily rivals Bonnie and Clyde, mirrored real life for many people. From the family drama to Tully’s one-liners and the killer fashion of the 70s, the girls of Firefly Lane never disappoint. Now that season two is set to release in 2022, here are five inspired shows to fill that Kully-shaped hole in your heart.
TV Seriesweisradio.com

“You’ve missed us”: Netflix drops first four episodes of ‘Grace and Frankie’s final season

Grace and Frankie fans woke up to exciting news on Friday with the announcement that four new episodes from the final season are now available to stream on Netflix. Series’ stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin engage in their onscreen banter as the titular characters in a video message to fans, and after a back-and-forth exchange, Lily reveals that the first four episodes of season seven have dropped.

