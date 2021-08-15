What’s up Saint Davids Church: Local events calendar

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Live events are lining up on the Saint Davids Church calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Davids Church:

Sunday Morning Worship Rileyville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 480 Rileyville Rd, Rileyville, VA

Come worship with us and invite someone for them to learn the love of Jesus!

Full Moon Forest Bathing Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2111 S Hollingsworth Rd, Woodstock, VA

Full Moon Forest Bathing About this Event Join us for a full moon guided forest therapy walk at Seven Bends State Park and experience the health and wellness benefits of Shinrin-Yoku, the Japanese...

The Roadducks @ Private Event / Woodstock, Va. Woodstock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Roadducks is a Rock and Blues Rock cover Band from b'Mount Vernon, Virginia'

Neighbor Mtn Jeremy's Run Shuttle hike Rileyville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Rileyville, VA

Shuttle Hike about 10.5 miles 1800 ft elevation gain 13 crossings of Jeremy's Run, you will get wet!! Start with your hiking boots. Bring water shoes that you can hike in. Too many crossings to...

Baptism Sunday Rileyville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 480 Rileyville Rd, Rileyville, VA

Join us for this exciting day on August 15th @ 11am. We will be meeting at the church and following one another to the river. We will be concluding back at the church for a catered meal!! Jesus...