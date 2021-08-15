Live events coming up in Grand Junction

(GRAND JUNCTION, IA) Live events are coming to Grand Junction.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Junction:

Wonderfully Made Family Camp for Special Needs Dayton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: Welcome Center, 3837 Union Ave, Dayton, IA

This family camp is held at Hidden Acres Camp and for families that have child with special needs, a disability or chronic illness. We give them an opportunity to attend summer camp and do...

Perry Food Pantry – Free Rides Perry, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

The Perry Food Pantry is offering free rides to the food pantry Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. You can call HIRTA to schedule your ride at...

2022 BRR - Perry's Bike Ride to Rippey Perry, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Address: 1112 Willis Ave., Perry, IA 50220

BRR:The Original Winter Ride in Iowa is Perry's Bike Ride to Rippey, held annually on the first Saturday in February regardless of weather!

Back To School Night Perry, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1115 2nd St, Perry, IA

Join us for the Perry Farmers' Market every Thursday at Josh Davis Plaza from 4-7pm, but especially on the Third Thursday of the month for special events! Thursday, August 19th is Back To School...

Golf Outing & Dinner/Live Auction Fund Raiser Perry, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 352 330th St, Perry, IA

Ubasa Wrestling Academy Golf Outing and Dinner/Live Auction. $200 Per Foursome. Dinner$15 Special Guest Speakers😊💪👍 at Dinner.