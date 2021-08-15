Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Former Illinois Mayor Pleads Guilty for Lying to FBI

Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former mayor in southwest Illinois has become the second area mayor to plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal business arrangement between the two. Former Red Bud Mayor Tim Lowry, who entered his plea on Friday, faces up to five years in federal prison when he returns to court for sentencing on Nov. 22. Red Bud, a community of roughly 3,500 people, is about 28 miles (45.06 kilometers) from St. Louis.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 1

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
58K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Columbia, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mayors#Workers Compensation#Fbi#Referral Commission#The U S Court#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Missing Person Case

Chicago police are searching for a teen girl and her infant son after they were reported missing from Fuller Park earlier this summer. According to authorities, 16-year-old Taliyah McClinton and 1-year-old Amir James were last seen on July 16 when McClinton left her residence. Police say the infant was last seen in a gray stroller. He is 2-feet tall and…
Lake County, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Police Seek to Identify Body of Pregnant Woman Found in Lake Michigan

Police in north suburban Lake County are asking for help to identify the body of a pregnant woman pulled from Lake Michigan earlier this month, according to authorities. The deceased woman, who police are referring to as "Lake Michigan Jane Doe," was found at approximately 3 p.m. Aug. 15 after a fisherman noticed a body floating in the water approximately three miles southeast of the Waukegan Harbor.
California StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Judge: California Ride-Hailing Law Is Unconstitutional

A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22 was unconstitutional. Voters...
ProtestsPosted by
NBC Chicago

Mask, Vaccine Conflicts Descend Into Violence and Harassment

The Hawaii lieutenant governor watched in horror as protesters showed up outside his condo, yelled at him through bullhorns and beamed strobe lights into the building to harass him over vaccine requirements. A parent in Northern California barged into his daughter's elementary school and punched a teacher in the face...

Comments / 1

Community Policy