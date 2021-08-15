Kailua Kona events calendar

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are coming to Kailua Kona.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kailua Kona area:

Coffee and Chocolate Farm Tours Holualoa, HI

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 78-6749 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

Come visit our farm and factory. Learn how cacao and coffee are produced. Interactive tour rated one of the best in Hawaii. About this Event "Best Tour On The Big Island!" Recently awarded The...

DRAG BRUNCH "CHURCH" with Bolivia Carmichaels Kailua Kona, HI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 74-5606 Luhia St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Join us for our Monthly Drag Brunch, CHURCH hosted by our dear friend BOLIVIA CARMICHAELS + special guests!

Kanikapila (Zoom) Captain Cook, HI

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

This group is about getting together and connecting through music. All instruments and all levels are welcome, and singers, too. Contact Barbara Hoist: barb.jean.hoist@gmail.com Our regular...

Restorative with Ashley Judith Flemino — Malama i ke Ola Holualoa, HI

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 76-5914 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

This class invites you to connect with your embodied intelligence, where deep healing and restoration is made available. We open class with a slow and gentle Hatha yoga flow. In the remaining 45...