Kailua-kona, HI

Kailua Kona events calendar

Kailua-Kona Voice
Kailua-Kona Voice
 7 days ago

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are coming to Kailua Kona.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kailua Kona area:

Coffee and Chocolate Farm Tours

Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 78-6749 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

Come visit our farm and factory. Learn how cacao and coffee are produced. Interactive tour rated one of the best in Hawaii. About this Event "Best Tour On The Big Island!" Recently awarded The...

DRAG BRUNCH "CHURCH" with Bolivia Carmichaels

Kailua Kona, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 74-5606 Luhia St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Join us for our Monthly Drag Brunch, CHURCH hosted by our dear friend BOLIVIA CARMICHAELS + special guests!

Kanikapila (Zoom)

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

This group is about getting together and connecting through music. All instruments and all levels are welcome, and singers, too. Contact Barbara Hoist: barb.jean.hoist@gmail.com Our regular...

Restorative with Ashley Judith Flemino — Malama i ke Ola

Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 76-5914 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

This class invites you to connect with your embodied intelligence, where deep healing and restoration is made available. We open class with a slow and gentle Hatha yoga flow. In the remaining 45...

With Kailua-Kona Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

