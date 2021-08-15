Cancel
Saint Augustine, FL

Saint Augustine calendar: Events coming up

St. Augustine News Beat
 7 days ago

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Saint Augustine is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Augustine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOGAc_0bSNV1k600

Free Tools to Quit Tobacco Classes in St.Johns County!

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 120 Health Park Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL 32086

Free Tools to Quit Smoking Programs here at Northeast Florida AHEC!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFr9b_0bSNV1k600

Peregrine Foundation Mini Golf Gala for Cancer Research

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 701 Anastasia Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Join us for the MINI GOLF GALA sponsored by the Peregrine Foundation for Cancer Research

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12qJfe_0bSNV1k600

2021 Annual Blackbeard's Ball

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 25 Granada Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Join ACP mates & fellow pirates for an event filled night of celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLdd5_0bSNV1k600

KEITH HARKIN

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Keith Harkin, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swk9k_0bSNV1k600

The Road Runner: Simple Food Fast

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1480 S Old A1A, St. Augustine, FL 32080

The Mind,Body & Soul Food Pop Up will be a look at the mixtures history of SoulFood and Caribbean flavors that tell my ancestral story

