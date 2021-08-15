Church continues decade-long tradition of providing school supplies
FOREST CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — Area schoolchildren won’t be heading back to class with empty backpacks thanks to the efforts of one local church. A Ministry of Restoration Church hosted a giveaway Saturday providing pencils, folders, scissors and other school supplies to kids in need. The event was held at Blackhawk Park and students from preschool all the way through college were able to grab a bag full of supplies.www.mystateline.com
