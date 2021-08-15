Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MO

Live events Saint Joseph — what’s coming up

Posted by 
St Joseph Bulletin
St Joseph Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Live events are coming to Saint Joseph.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Joseph:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZRWQ_0bSNUtzM00

GENEO'S Pizza n Paint - Pumpkin Patch Canvas

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 809 Francis Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Such a fun and adorable pic! Easy to paint and perfect for a "gift of time" evening! Event INCLUDES pizza & salad buffet/drinks!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LClN4_0bSNUtzM00

DIY Decor & Gifts!

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

DIY Home Decor! No muss, No fuss...just pic your transfer and go! No experience necessary...We use as squeegee!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yUX52_0bSNUtzM00

Unlock the Dream

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 121 Southeast Turner Road, Saint Joseph, MO 64504

Join us for a trip around the world. Destination: “Unlock the Dream”

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZskF_0bSNUtzM00

Calvin Arsenia and Peregrine Honig at The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2818 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64506

An open forum about creative process and collaboration featuring Calvin Arsenia and Peregrine Honig followed by Summer in Hindsight.

Learn More

Comments / 0

St Joseph Bulletin

St Joseph Bulletin

St Joseph, MO
48
Followers
87
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Joseph Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Thu Nov 11#Diy Home Decor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy