Live events Saint Joseph — what’s coming up
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Live events are coming to Saint Joseph.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Joseph:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 809 Francis Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501
Such a fun and adorable pic! Easy to paint and perfect for a "gift of time" evening! Event INCLUDES pizza & salad buffet/drinks!
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM
Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501
DIY Home Decor! No muss, No fuss...just pic your transfer and go! No experience necessary...We use as squeegee!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 121 Southeast Turner Road, Saint Joseph, MO 64504
Join us for a trip around the world. Destination: “Unlock the Dream”
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 2818 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64506
An open forum about creative process and collaboration featuring Calvin Arsenia and Peregrine Honig followed by Summer in Hindsight.
