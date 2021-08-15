Live events Saint Joseph — what’s coming up

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Live events are coming to Saint Joseph.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Joseph:

GENEO'S Pizza n Paint - Pumpkin Patch Canvas Saint Joseph, MO

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 809 Francis Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Such a fun and adorable pic! Easy to paint and perfect for a "gift of time" evening! Event INCLUDES pizza & salad buffet/drinks!

DIY Decor & Gifts! Saint Joseph, MO

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

DIY Home Decor! No muss, No fuss...just pic your transfer and go! No experience necessary...We use as squeegee!

Unlock the Dream Saint Joseph, MO

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 121 Southeast Turner Road, Saint Joseph, MO 64504

Join us for a trip around the world. Destination: “Unlock the Dream”

Calvin Arsenia and Peregrine Honig at The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art Saint Joseph, MO

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 2818 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64506

An open forum about creative process and collaboration featuring Calvin Arsenia and Peregrine Honig followed by Summer in Hindsight.