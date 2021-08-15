Saint Marys events calendar

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Saint Marys is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

2021 PA Route 6 Educational Summit & Annual Meeting Kane, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 226 Chestnut Street, Kane, PA 16735

Join us in the Heritage Community of Kane to celebrate the PA Route 6 Heritage Region — with workshops, networking, and "Do 6" Awards, too!

Darkwater Duo @ Table 105 Patio 4-7pm (Kane, PA) Kane, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 105 N Fraley St, Kane, PA

Darkwater Duo @ Table 105 Patio 4-7pm (Kane, PA) at Table 105, 105 North Fraley St, Kane, PA 16735, Kane, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 04:00 pm

Copper Fox Winery Goat Yoga 2pm & 4pm Kersey, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1215 Million Dollar Hwy, Kersey, PA

Goat yoga and wine slushies? Yes please! The Calhoun Farm Goaties are traveling to Copper Fox Winery for some goat yoga fun! Sunday August 29th Two class times to choose from: 2:00 PM or 4:00PM...

Grocery Bingo Brockway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 425 Alexander St, Brockway, PA

Grocery Bingo at Brockwayville Depot Center, 425 Alexander St, Brockway, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 06:00 pm

August Monthly 8 Ball Tournament Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 253 Main St, Ridgway, PA

*Price change unless pre-registered by midnight, the day before. Pre-registering gives a $5 discount! 8 ball tournament. Played on 5 - 7ft Diamond smart tables. Pre-register by signing up on our...