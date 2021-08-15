Cancel
Saint Marys, PA

Saint Marys events calendar

Posted by 
St Marys Dispatch
St Marys Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Saint Marys is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGjVt_0bSNUs6d00

2021 PA Route 6 Educational Summit & Annual Meeting

Kane, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 226 Chestnut Street, Kane, PA 16735

Join us in the Heritage Community of Kane to celebrate the PA Route 6 Heritage Region — with workshops, networking, and "Do 6" Awards, too!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mF81g_0bSNUs6d00

Darkwater Duo @ Table 105 Patio 4-7pm (Kane, PA)

Kane, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 105 N Fraley St, Kane, PA

Darkwater Duo @ Table 105 Patio 4-7pm (Kane, PA) at Table 105, 105 North Fraley St, Kane, PA 16735, Kane, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMi9W_0bSNUs6d00

Copper Fox Winery Goat Yoga 2pm & 4pm

Kersey, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1215 Million Dollar Hwy, Kersey, PA

Goat yoga and wine slushies? Yes please! The Calhoun Farm Goaties are traveling to Copper Fox Winery for some goat yoga fun! Sunday August 29th Two class times to choose from: 2:00 PM or 4:00PM...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZ78W_0bSNUs6d00

Grocery Bingo

Brockway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 425 Alexander St, Brockway, PA

Grocery Bingo at Brockwayville Depot Center, 425 Alexander St, Brockway, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVJ5u_0bSNUs6d00

August Monthly 8 Ball Tournament

Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 253 Main St, Ridgway, PA

*Price change unless pre-registered by midnight, the day before. Pre-registering gives a $5 discount! 8 ball tournament. Played on 5 - 7ft Diamond smart tables. Pre-register by signing up on our...

Learn More

Comments / 0

St Marys Dispatch

St Marys Dispatch

St Marys, PA
30
Followers
57
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Marys Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

