Saint Marys events calendar
(SAINT MARYS, PA) Saint Marys is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 226 Chestnut Street, Kane, PA 16735
Join us in the Heritage Community of Kane to celebrate the PA Route 6 Heritage Region — with workshops, networking, and "Do 6" Awards, too!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 105 N Fraley St, Kane, PA
Darkwater Duo @ Table 105 Patio 4-7pm (Kane, PA) at Table 105, 105 North Fraley St, Kane, PA 16735, Kane, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 04:00 pm
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 1215 Million Dollar Hwy, Kersey, PA
Goat yoga and wine slushies? Yes please! The Calhoun Farm Goaties are traveling to Copper Fox Winery for some goat yoga fun! Sunday August 29th Two class times to choose from: 2:00 PM or 4:00PM...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 425 Alexander St, Brockway, PA
Grocery Bingo at Brockwayville Depot Center, 425 Alexander St, Brockway, United States on Thu Aug 19 2021 at 06:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 253 Main St, Ridgway, PA
*Price change unless pre-registered by midnight, the day before. Pre-registering gives a $5 discount! 8 ball tournament. Played on 5 - 7ft Diamond smart tables. Pre-register by signing up on our...
