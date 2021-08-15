Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

Events on the Saint Cloud calendar

Posted by 
St Cloud Dispatch
St Cloud Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Live events are coming to Saint Cloud.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Cloud:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vgp9l_0bSNUpSS00

LionCon 2021: Villainous Intrigue

Waite Park, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Division Street, Waite Park, MN 56387

At this years LionCon we are putting villains and anti-heroes in the spot light. This years theme come with it own separate cosplay contest.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ie2W4_0bSNUpSS00

Popsicles and Prizes

Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 620 Sundial Dr, Waite Park, MN

Join us for an afternoon of fun as we kick off our 31st Anniversary in business! From 1pm to 4pm we will be serving up popsicles and ice cream treats as well as giving out prizes! Get a scratch-off ti

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cftAu_0bSNUpSS00

Ladies Night

Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 521 10th Ave S, Waite Park, MN

Every Friday night is ladies night! Ladies receive 1/2 off range time and 1/2 off gun rentals, 4:00pm - 6:00pm.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j34c0_0bSNUpSS00

Banquet for Recovery

Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3333 West Division Street, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Our annual Banquet for Recovery will be held on September 22, 2021 from 5:30-8:00 pm. We will honor members of the recovery community.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
St Cloud Dispatch

St Cloud Dispatch

St Cloud, MN
38
Followers
87
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Cloud Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Waite Park, MN
Waite Park, MN
Government
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Lioncon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy