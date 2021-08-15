Pittsburgh calendar: What's coming up

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Live events are lining up on the Pittsburgh calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pittsburgh:

Pop Up at Over Eden, Tryp Hotel Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 177 40th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Join Pure Barre for a FREE Class at Over Eden!

Parker Millsap Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4023 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Friday, October 1st, 2021 | This event is all ages

Row House Reopening Gala Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 4115 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

A gala to celebrate making it through a long pandemic and the joy of experiencing cinema in a crowd.

Afro-Caribbean Saturdays Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 242 51st Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

COME HAVE THE ULTIMATE AFRO-CARIBBEAN EXPERIENCE WHILE YOU AND EVERYONE AROUND YOU DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY!

Laser Cutter Certification with Kate Fitzgerald Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

After this workshop you will be certified to rent time on Contemporary Craft's laser cutter!