Coming soon: Silverpeak events

(SILVERPEAK, NV) Live events are coming to Silverpeak.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Silverpeak area:

Paint & Sip Sunday Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 133 N Main St, Tonopah, NV

Paint & Sip has FINALLY made it's way to the Tonopah Liquor Company! The concept is easy- just take a brush in one hand, a drink in the other and let’s paint a masterpiece! No previous painting...

Ethereal Healing Retreat: A Cosmic Awakening Experience Bishop, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 South Main Street, #203, Bishop, CA 93514

Join Laura Van Tyne, Viviane Chauvet, and Robert Novak as they share how to enhance your soul’s health and well-being in these times.

Muddy Boots & the Porch Pounders Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 133 N Main St, Tonopah, NV

The Tonopah Liquor Company is proud to welcome back Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders on Saturday, August 21st. Music will start around 8pm.

Star Dust Goldfield, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1111 East, Crystal Ave, Goldfield, NV

Art and Music festival 2 day event celebrating Peace.Love.Unity.Respect This event will benefit 2 great causes. The venue locatin itself, The International Car Forest, of the last church. and A...