Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Anthony, ID

Saint Anthony calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
St Anthony Post
St Anthony Post
 7 days ago

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Saint Anthony calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Anthony:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piWGy_0bSNUjPK00

Madison County Pre Fair

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 460 W 2nd N, Rexburg, ID

7 pm Idaho Saddle Series Rodeo Free Entry Events to include: Bareback, Stock Saddle, Tie Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Breakaway

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTcWU_0bSNUjPK00

Paw Patrol Movie Event

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 475 N 2nd E St, Rexburg, ID

We are hosting a Paw Patrol Morning Movie Event! Join us for a paw-some good time.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOfKL_0bSNUjPK00

Horseback Riding

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come along as we explore one of the most scenic areas in South East Idaho by horseback. We are teaming up with Dry Ridge Outfitters for a two hour wilderness ride. This event is open to students...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6vBT_0bSNUjPK00

Oasis

Rexburg, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 625 Route de Mons, 83440 Fayence

Dear friends and family, Deep House Bible is proud to announce our final event of Summer 21

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ebjs_0bSNUjPK00

First Aid Training

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

First Aid Training: Sign up for this worthwhile course. Cost is $40. If you would like to take both the CPR Training and the First Aid Training, you may pay $40 for one and $5 for the other...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
St Anthony Post

St Anthony Post

St Anthony, ID
8
Followers
46
Post
542
Views
ABOUT

With St Anthony Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
Saint Anthony, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Rexburg, ID
Government
City
Saint Anthony, ID
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bareback#Stock Saddle#Saddle Bronc#Bull Riding#Dry Ridge Outfitters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy