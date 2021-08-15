Saint Anthony calendar: Events coming up

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Saint Anthony calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Anthony:

Madison County Pre Fair Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 460 W 2nd N, Rexburg, ID

7 pm Idaho Saddle Series Rodeo Free Entry Events to include: Bareback, Stock Saddle, Tie Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Saddle Bronc, Bull Riding, Breakaway

Paw Patrol Movie Event Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 475 N 2nd E St, Rexburg, ID

We are hosting a Paw Patrol Morning Movie Event! Join us for a paw-some good time.

Horseback Riding Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come along as we explore one of the most scenic areas in South East Idaho by horseback. We are teaming up with Dry Ridge Outfitters for a two hour wilderness ride. This event is open to students...

Oasis Rexburg, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 625 Route de Mons, 83440 Fayence

Dear friends and family, Deep House Bible is proud to announce our final event of Summer 21

First Aid Training Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

First Aid Training: Sign up for this worthwhile course. Cost is $40. If you would like to take both the CPR Training and the First Aid Training, you may pay $40 for one and $5 for the other...