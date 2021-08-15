Cancel
Piñon, NM

What's up Pinon: Local events calendar

Piñon Today
 7 days ago

(PINON, NM) Pinon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pinon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUxf7_0bSNUgl900

Mystery Author Amy M. Bennett

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Author book talk and signing with Amy M. Bennett. Amy is the author of the Blackhorse Campground Mystery Series and is currently celebrating publication of the seventh novel in the series, On a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9gYu_0bSNUgl900

Eryn Bent

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1301 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

Eryn Bent at Cloudcroft Brewing Company on Aug 22nd, 1:00pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOOrY_0bSNUgl900

Bri Bagwell

Mayhill, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 105 Camp Tall Pines Road, Mayhill, NM 88339

Camp of the Tall Pines is proud to present Bri Bagwell in Concert September 11, 2021! Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaUoa_0bSNUgl900

Hooks and the Huckleberries @ 575 Brewing Company

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 234 W 8th St W, Alamogordo, NM

Hooks and the Huckleberries @ 575 Brewing Company at 575 Brewing Company, 234 West 8th st, Alamogordo, NM 88310, Alamogordo, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3dYb_0bSNUgl900

Country Night!

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Country Night! at 523 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM 88310-7065, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Piñon Today

Piñon, NM
With Piñon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

