What’s up Pinon: Local events calendar

(PINON, NM) Pinon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pinon:

Mystery Author Amy M. Bennett Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Author book talk and signing with Amy M. Bennett. Amy is the author of the Blackhorse Campground Mystery Series and is currently celebrating publication of the seventh novel in the series, On a...

Eryn Bent Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1301 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

Eryn Bent at Cloudcroft Brewing Company on Aug 22nd, 1:00pm

Bri Bagwell Mayhill, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 105 Camp Tall Pines Road, Mayhill, NM 88339

Camp of the Tall Pines is proud to present Bri Bagwell in Concert September 11, 2021! Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 7 p.m.

Hooks and the Huckleberries @ 575 Brewing Company Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 234 W 8th St W, Alamogordo, NM

Hooks and the Huckleberries @ 575 Brewing Company at 575 Brewing Company, 234 West 8th st, Alamogordo, NM 88310, Alamogordo, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm

Country Night! Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Country Night! at 523 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM 88310-7065, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm