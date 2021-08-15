Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, MS

Philadelphia events calendar

Posted by 
Philadelphia Dispatch
Philadelphia Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Philadelphia calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Philadelphia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVe2u_0bSNUTEa00

Okatibbee Practice Meet

Collinsville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Okatibbee Practice Meet, hosted by West Lauderdale High School in Collinsville MS. Starting Saturday, August 21st.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAJpp_0bSNUTEa00

THE "SIP" SOUTHERN SOUL FEST 2021 STARRING "TUCKA"

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 700 Q.V. SYKES LANE/LOVERS LANE, Meridian, MS 39307

THE SIP SOUTHERN SOUL FEST STARRING "TUCKA" SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCE FAT DADDY, TASHA MAC, JEFF FLOYD, & CAROLYN STATEN

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VI4Di_0bSNUTEa00

Jackson Academy Varsity Football @ Leake Academy

Madden, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Rebel Dr, Madden, MS

The Leake Academy (Madden, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Jackson Academy (Jackson, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLJF6_0bSNUTEa00

Vehicle and Equipment Online Auction

Bogue Chitto, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:07 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

This collection of vehicles has something for everyone currently running vehicles, possible project cars, parts cars for that classic you already have, heavy equipment and tractors. You don't want...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFGRb_0bSNUTEa00

Big Fish Bounty

Daleville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Big Fish Bounty at Mississippi & Alabama, Daleville, United States on Sun Aug 01 2021 at 12:00 am to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 12:00 am

Learn More

Comments / 0

Philadelphia Dispatch

Philadelphia Dispatch

Philadelphia, MS
107
Followers
150
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philadelphia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daleville, MS
City
Madden, MS
City
Meridian, MS
City
Philadelphia, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Meridian, MS
Government
Philadelphia, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Carolyn Staten#The Leake Academy#Ms#Jackson Academy#Mississippi Alabama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy