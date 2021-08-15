Philadelphia events calendar

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Philadelphia calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Philadelphia area:

Okatibbee Practice Meet Collinsville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Okatibbee Practice Meet, hosted by West Lauderdale High School in Collinsville MS. Starting Saturday, August 21st.

THE "SIP" SOUTHERN SOUL FEST 2021 STARRING "TUCKA" Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 700 Q.V. SYKES LANE/LOVERS LANE, Meridian, MS 39307

THE SIP SOUTHERN SOUL FEST STARRING "TUCKA" SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCE FAT DADDY, TASHA MAC, JEFF FLOYD, & CAROLYN STATEN

Jackson Academy Varsity Football @ Leake Academy Madden, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Rebel Dr, Madden, MS

The Leake Academy (Madden, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Jackson Academy (Jackson, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Vehicle and Equipment Online Auction Bogue Chitto, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:07 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

This collection of vehicles has something for everyone currently running vehicles, possible project cars, parts cars for that classic you already have, heavy equipment and tractors. You don't want...

Big Fish Bounty Daleville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Big Fish Bounty at Mississippi & Alabama, Daleville, United States on Sun Aug 01 2021 at 12:00 am to Sun Aug 15 2021 at 12:00 am