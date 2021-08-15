Cancel
New York City, NY

New York calendar: What's coming up

New York Bulletin
(NEW YORK, NY) Live events are coming to New York.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the New York area:

The Edge Observation Deck at Hudson Yards

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

The highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere located in the center on Manhattan. See the Empire State building, Statue of Liberty

Yappy Hour

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 132 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001

Join of us for a Yappy Hour at The Wilson! Enjoy happy hour specials, dog menu, swag and $1 home made dog biscuits!

PR Launch Party

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 541 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001

DISCOVER THE PACO GALAXY- COME PREPARED TO CONNECT, PLAY, SHARE, DANCE!

LA BELLE EXPERIENCE

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 125 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001

An art experience through the eyes of an African woman redefining herself as Godly.

Harry Potter (Movie) Trivia

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 316 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

"So you're gonna suffer... but you're gonna be happy about it.”

With New York Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

