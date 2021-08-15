New York calendar: What's coming up
(NEW YORK, NY) Live events are coming to New York.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the New York area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
The highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere located in the center on Manhattan. See the Empire State building, Statue of Liberty
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 132 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001
Join of us for a Yappy Hour at The Wilson! Enjoy happy hour specials, dog menu, swag and $1 home made dog biscuits!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 541 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001
DISCOVER THE PACO GALAXY- COME PREPARED TO CONNECT, PLAY, SHARE, DANCE!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 125 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001
An art experience through the eyes of an African woman redefining herself as Godly.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: 316 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10001
"So you're gonna suffer... but you're gonna be happy about it.”
