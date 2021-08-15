Coming soon: Mt Vernon events

(MT VERNON, IL) Mt Vernon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mt Vernon area:

Bill Forness Johnny Cash Tribute @ Bubba's Too in Nason, IL Nason, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 124 5th St, Nason, IL

Hello, I'm Johnny Cash... Alittle Folsom Prison Blues, alittle Ring of Fire.... Bill Forness will blow us away with an evening full of the man in black! It's going to be a great time!! Mark your...

Comedy Night at the Granada Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 108 North 9th Street, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

The Granada Theatre is excited to host our first comedy night since our renovation! This will be a fun night with a great lineup.

M.A. Filipino Cuisine food truck Whittington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 14931 IL-37, Whittington, IL

Serving the Southern IL area, we are a fully authentic Filipino food truck that is looking to spread love and happiness through the food that we serve. We want you experience the Filipino culture...