Mount Vernon, IL

Coming soon: Mt Vernon events

Mt Vernon Voice
 7 days ago

(MT VERNON, IL) Mt Vernon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mt Vernon area:

Bill Forness Johnny Cash Tribute @ Bubba's Too in Nason, IL

Nason, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 124 5th St, Nason, IL

Hello, I'm Johnny Cash... Alittle Folsom Prison Blues, alittle Ring of Fire.... Bill Forness will blow us away with an evening full of the man in black! It's going to be a great time!! Mark your...

Comedy Night at the Granada

Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 108 North 9th Street, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

The Granada Theatre is excited to host our first comedy night since our renovation! This will be a fun night with a great lineup.

M.A. Filipino Cuisine food truck

Whittington, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 14931 IL-37, Whittington, IL

Serving the Southern IL area, we are a fully authentic Filipino food truck that is looking to spread love and happiness through the food that we serve. We want you experience the Filipino culture...

Mt Vernon, IL
ABOUT

With Mt Vernon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

