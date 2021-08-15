Cancel
Mount Shasta, CA

Mount Shasta events coming up

Mt Shasta Post
Mt Shasta Post
 7 days ago

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Live events are coming to Mount Shasta.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mount Shasta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07L3xD_0bSNTups00

Rollin In Weed Car Show

Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Rollin In Weed Car Show. Join us for the annual car show. This year it will take place at Bel Air Park. Pre-Registration is open until August 20th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ti090_0bSNTups00

Main Street Car and Bike Show

Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 161 E Lincoln Ave, Weed, CA

There will be 1 stage with Local talent. The music will be Variety, and there will be other activities like custom car and bike show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSAvM_0bSNTups00

McCloud Farmers Market

McCloud, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 303 Main St, McCloud, CA

We are very excited to announce the McCloud Chamber of Commerce’s 1st Certified Farmers Market season beginning May 30, 2021 at the McCloud Mushroom “Farmers Market” and ending October 24, 2021 on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrvK7_0bSNTups00

MT Shasta Summer Conference Hierarchy of Light-Come Together

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1315 Nixon Road, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

An Annual Summer Conference in the magical environment of Mt Shasta, Ca. The conference brings speakers and guests from all over the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqljv_0bSNTups00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Mt Shasta Post

Mt Shasta Post

Mt Shasta, CA
ABOUT

With Mt Shasta Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

