La Grange, WY

Lagrange calendar: Events coming up

La Grange News Flash
(LAGRANGE, WY) Live events are coming to Lagrange.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lagrange:

Legacy Women's Retreat

Mitchell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 50680 Cook Oil Rd, Mitchell, NE

Come explore the gifts of grace at Legacy Retreat at Mitchell Berean Church! This women's event will be focused on the five women listed in the lineage of Jesus in Matthew 1: Tamar, Rahab, Ruth...

Learn More
Ricky Tims - Musician & Contemporary Quilt Maker

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 2930 Old Oregon Trail, Gering, NE

Ricky Tims - Musician Contemporary Quilt Maker His presentations typically feature live music and humor combined with scholarly insights and wisdom, according to his biography. His quilts have won...

Learn More
Union 18th annual rib cook off sponsored by republic distr

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Union 18th annual rib cook off sponsored by republic distr at Gering, Nebraska, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 am

Learn More
Donny O & the Troublemakers Live In-Concert

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 310 M St, Gering, NE

It's official! Donny O and the Troublemakers are up and running. After a long shutdown spent doing the three Rs (writing, recording, and rehearsing), we have a show. And you can be among the first...

Learn More
Run & Rope Summer Series (finale)

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2000 W Overland, Scottsbluff, NE

Summer Series – July 17, July 24, August 21, August 28 Junior (11-years old & under) Poles $10 Barrels $10 Goat Tail Untying $10 Breakaway $30 All $60 Youth / Adult & OPEN / Masters Poles $25...

Learn More

