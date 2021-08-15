Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Bear Lake, CA

Events on the Big Bear Lake calendar

Posted by 
Big Bear Bulletin
Big Bear Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Live events are coming to Big Bear Lake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Big Bear Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PE9sm_0bSNTs4Q00

Halloween Metal Fest

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Slaytanic (slayer tribute), Woke Up Dead (Megadeth Tribute) and Far Beyond Hostile (Female Pantera Tribute) rock the cave for Halloween!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XItNe_0bSNTs4Q00

Boys of Summer - Eagles Tribute Band

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Boys of Summer are back in Big Bear for another great show! Tickets start at only $15. Grab them while they are available!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356I7B_0bSNTs4Q00

Young Guns

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Young Guns take the stage in Big Bear, California! Tickets start at just $15.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWwLu_0bSNTs4Q00

Bow Wow Wow

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Bow Wow Wow makes their way to Big Bear for a Halloween spectacular! Don't miss out tickets will sell fast!

Learn More

The Legendary Pot Roast (Meatloaf Tribute)

Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Come to The Cave to hear a full night of Meatloaf! Tickets start at $15. Reserve a table today for $50.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear, CA
22
Followers
153
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Bear Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Big Bear Lake, CA
Government
City
Big Bear, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy