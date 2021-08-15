Events on the Big Bear Lake calendar

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Live events are coming to Big Bear Lake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Big Bear Lake area:

Halloween Metal Fest Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Slaytanic (slayer tribute), Woke Up Dead (Megadeth Tribute) and Far Beyond Hostile (Female Pantera Tribute) rock the cave for Halloween!

Boys of Summer - Eagles Tribute Band Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Boys of Summer are back in Big Bear for another great show! Tickets start at only $15. Grab them while they are available!

Young Guns Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Young Guns take the stage in Big Bear, California! Tickets start at just $15.

Bow Wow Wow Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Bow Wow Wow makes their way to Big Bear for a Halloween spectacular! Don't miss out tickets will sell fast!

The Legendary Pot Roast (Meatloaf Tribute) Big Bear Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Come to The Cave to hear a full night of Meatloaf! Tickets start at $15. Reserve a table today for $50.