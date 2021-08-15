Indian Springs calendar: What's coming up
(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) Indian Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.
These events are coming up in the Indian Springs area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:10 AM
Address: 6720 North Durango Drive, ## 240, Las Vegas, NV 89149
The best of holistic fitness featuring a blend of Yoga, Tai Chi, Meditation and Breathwork.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 7336 Royal Melbourne Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89131
Please join us for a baby shower honoring Arlette & Jeremy
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 1881 Grieco Way, Pahrump, NV
Classes:ModifiedsSuper StocksDwarf CarsCoupesHobby StocksMini StocksMini Dwarf (Karts)Micro Sprint Grandstand Admission:Adult tickets: $10.00For Seniors 55+:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 6850 N. Durango Drive, Suite 116, Las Vegas, NV 89149
Join our team of healthcare professionals throughout this one-day event as they discuss topics related to wound care.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060
Come and celebrate the Fall Festival! A 50+annual tradition. Carnival, Entertainment,Rodeo,Vendors,Parade and so much more. Entrance is Free
