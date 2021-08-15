Cancel
Indian Springs, NV

Indian Springs calendar: What's coming up

Indian Springs News Flash
 7 days ago

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) Indian Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indian Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgWId_0bSNTrBh00

TRIAL CLASSES: Yoga Classes for Flexibility, Balance & Core Strength

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:10 AM

Address: 6720 North Durango Drive, ## 240, Las Vegas, NV 89149

The best of holistic fitness featuring a blend of Yoga, Tai Chi, Meditation and Breathwork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hvpsb_0bSNTrBh00

Baby Shower for Arlette Cabrera & Jeremy Watson

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 7336 Royal Melbourne Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Please join us for a baby shower honoring Arlette & Jeremy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXvMT_0bSNTrBh00

Ministock, Superstock, Micro Sprints, Coupes, Hobby Stock, Modified, Sport Mod, Micro Sprints

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1881 Grieco Way, Pahrump, NV

Classes:ModifiedsSuper StocksDwarf CarsCoupesHobby StocksMini StocksMini Dwarf (Karts)Micro Sprint Grandstand Admission:Adult tickets: $10.00For Seniors 55+:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44WrVq_0bSNTrBh00

Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center – Wound Care Open House

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 6850 N. Durango Drive, Suite 116, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Join our team of healthcare professionals throughout this one-day event as they discuss topics related to wound care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0SLF_0bSNTrBh00

Fall Festival

Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Come and celebrate the Fall Festival! A 50+annual tradition. Carnival, Entertainment,Rodeo,Vendors,Parade and so much more. Entrance is Free

Indian Springs News Flash

Indian Springs, NV
With Indian Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

