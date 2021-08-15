Indian Springs calendar: What's coming up

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) Indian Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indian Springs area:

TRIAL CLASSES: Yoga Classes for Flexibility, Balance & Core Strength Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:10 AM

Address: 6720 North Durango Drive, ## 240, Las Vegas, NV 89149

The best of holistic fitness featuring a blend of Yoga, Tai Chi, Meditation and Breathwork.

Baby Shower for Arlette Cabrera & Jeremy Watson Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 7336 Royal Melbourne Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Please join us for a baby shower honoring Arlette & Jeremy

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1881 Grieco Way, Pahrump, NV

Classes:ModifiedsSuper StocksDwarf CarsCoupesHobby StocksMini StocksMini Dwarf (Karts)Micro Sprint Grandstand Admission:Adult tickets: $10.00For Seniors 55+:

Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center – Wound Care Open House Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 6850 N. Durango Drive, Suite 116, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Join our team of healthcare professionals throughout this one-day event as they discuss topics related to wound care.

Fall Festival Pahrump, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Nevada 160, Pahrump, NV 89060

Come and celebrate the Fall Festival! A 50+annual tradition. Carnival, Entertainment,Rodeo,Vendors,Parade and so much more. Entrance is Free