Cañon City, CO

Canon City events coming up

Posted by 
Cañon City Times
Cañon City Times
 7 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Canon City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Canon City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZmfo_0bSNTqIy00

Donkey Derby Days - Art Show

Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 9283 S, CO-67, Cripple Creek, CO

While you are in town for Donkey Derby Days don't forget to swing by the Heritage Center to check out works of art produced by Teller County artists. Many artists will be onsite during the show.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3z9E_0bSNTqIy00

August Cowboy Action Match

Rockvale, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 Fremont St, Rockvale, CO

THE ROCKVALE COWBOY ACTION MATCH IS HELD ON THE 3RD SATURDAY OF EVERY MONTH, ACCEPT FOR DECEMBER, THERE IS NO MATCH DO TO THE HOLIDAY. ~SET UP IS SATURDAY THE DAY OF THE MATCH AT 7:30 AM ALL HELP...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHRz3_0bSNTqIy00

I Ought to be in Pictures

Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 139 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek, CO

Neil Simon’s I Ought to be in Pictures will have you laughing one minute and in tears the next, in […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPh5m_0bSNTqIy00

2 Day Survival for Beginners

Cripple Creek, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 71 Monarch Dr, Cripple Creek, CO

About This beginner survival class is designed for students that enjoy the outdoors but feel they need to improve upon their knowledge and skills to better […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3gIV_0bSNTqIy00

Jake Hamilton LIVE at Annex Event Center

Canon City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 507 Main Street, Cañon City, CO 81212

Fremont Provisions is proud to present Jake Hamilton live in concert for a dinner & concert experience you won't want to miss!

Learn More

#Live Events #Cowboy #Art #Donkey Derby Days #The Heritage Center #Teller County #Pictures
