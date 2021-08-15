Cancel
Amargosa Valley, NV

Events on the Amargosa Valley calendar

Amargosa Valley Digest
 7 days ago

(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) Amargosa Valley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Amargosa Valley:

The Fall Aparts

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3720 W Bell Vista Ave, Pahrump, NV

The Fall Aparts at THE HUBB, 3720 W. Bell Vista, Pahrump, NV 89060, Pahrump, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Food Truck Fiesta

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 150 NV-160, Pahrump, NV

Focus on Mouthwatering cuisine, Vendors of all types and the Concerts. Two Major Concerts, Rock Concert Friday Night and Country Western Concert Saturday Night. Artist meet and greet and signed...

All Recovery Meeting

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 2050 NV-160, Pahrump, NV

All Recovery Support Meetings are non-denominational based on the philosophy that people from every type of addiction have much in common and can benefit from sharing together. These meetings...

ART at ARTesian - Paint & Wine Night - August 18th

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1731 NV-160, Pahrump, NV

Paint and Wine Night - Instructor: JESSICA MEANS 21 spaces available $35.00 per person includes: Instruction & all art materials 1 glass of Wild West wine, wine slushie or craft soda

Geology and Geomorphology of Death Valley (Geology X 453, 2 units)

Death Valley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Address: Highway 190, Furnace Creek, CA 92328

In this below-sea-level basin, steady drought and record summer heat make Death Valley a land of extremes.

ABOUT

With Amargosa Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

