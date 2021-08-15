Dover Foxcroft calendar: What's coming up

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dover Foxcroft:

Bartlettyarns Weekly Special — Maine Yarn Cruise Harmony, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 20 Water St, Harmony, ME

Bartlettyarns Farm Blend Roving’s ½ Pound Packages. Buy 6/Get 1 FREE! Limited to stock on hand and retail sales only.

Crafting Flower Essences & Gem Elixirs for Resilience Etna, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 77 Stage Rd, Etna, ME

Workshop: $33 Learn how to craft Flower Essences and Gem elixirs with Grace Harrington Murdoch. Using the sacred process, we will create our very own combined flower essence and gem elixir, to...

Planet Camp! Etna, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 77 Stage Rd, Etna, ME

Planet Camp Day: $111 Join Grace Harrington Murdoch for an immersion into Astrology, storytelling and more. Grace has revamped Planet Camp, offering a new and fresh version of exploring Astrology...

Orbs and Elementals Communication - Joanfrances Boyle Etna, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 77 Stage Rd, Etna, ME

Workshop: : $25 Have you ever wondered if you are ever truly alone when sitting at home, in the office or in the garden or anywhere for that matter? Orb, Luminosities, Earth Elementals and Ghostly...

Healing Circle Third Thursday Etna, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 38 Stage Rd, Etna, ME

Join us for our monthly Healing Circle the third Thursday of each month. We are all One with Source and we all have the potential to be healers. Sit in circle with others to raise the vibration...