Mount Nebo, WV

Live events coming up in Mount Nebo

Mt Nebo News Watch
 7 days ago

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Live events are coming to Mount Nebo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mount Nebo:

West Virginia Athletic Grants

Summersville, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV 26651

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Emmalea Deal Acoustic Live at G.D.B

Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Emmalea Deal Acoustic Live at G.D.B at 922 Broad St, Summersville, WV 26651-1709, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 08:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Fayette County Farmers Market

Fayetteville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 15 - October 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12:30pm Location: 100 North Court Street

30th Grape Stomp Wine Festival

Summersville, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 45 Winery Road, Summersville, WV 26651

September 17th & 18th, 2021 Get Barefoot & Have a Good Time!

Live Music by The George Dorne Trio

Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The George Dorne Trio will be at GDB on August 13th from 8pm to 11pm! Come enjoy an evening of great live music and ice cold beer!

With Mt Nebo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

