Live events Polson — what’s coming up

(POLSON, MT) Live events are coming to Polson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Polson:

Ship Lap Cow Head Door Hanger Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ship Lap Cow Head Door Hanger at 31985 Lost Creek Ln, Ronan, MT 59864-9420, United States on Sun Aug 15 2021 at 02:30 pm

Sip & Pour Ronan, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 23 4th Avenue Southwest, Ronan, MT 59864

Ronan Cooperative Brewery Presents Sip & Pour Sunday, August 15th, 6-8PM $15

Nearly Famous Comedy Show w/ Michael Glatzmaier & Deece Casillas Ronan, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 23 4th Avenue Southwest, Ronan, MT 59864

A live musical comedy show with Michael Glatzmaier and Deece Casillas. They are making a stop on their Nearly Famous Comedy Tour in Ronan/

MSGA Mid-Amateur Championship Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 111 Bayview Dr, Polson, MT

54-hole stroke play championship run by the Montana State Golf Assocaition. Must be a legal resident of Montana, a current member of the Montana State Golf Association, and have a maximum...

Polson Critique Group (Missoula offshoot) Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 325 Main St, Polson, MT

Wasn't there a 9 Bridges PDX Meetup group? It seems to have disappeared... Has it gone defunct, or has it changed its name? Anyone know?