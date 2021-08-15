Cancel
Mountain Grove, MO

Live events coming up in Mountain Grove

Mountain Grove News Alert
 7 days ago

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) Live events are coming to Mountain Grove.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mountain Grove:

Celebrate Recovery

Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7804 MO-17, Houston, MO

Celebrate Recovery meeting is 6:00pm at Faith Fellowship Church in Houston, MO. Meetings are free and open to the public.

David Blanton Memorial,MO

Mountain Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 YMCA Dr, Mountain Grove, MO

David Blanton Memorial,MOTickets:Single: $50.00Couple: $60.00Sponsor: $280.00Jake: $15.00Table of 8 with 1 Sponsor: $650.00Gun Table RED Mossberg: $1000.00Gun Table WHITE - Kimber: $1300.00Gun...

The BARn is Open

Bucyrus, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 15194 Walnut Grove Dr, Bucyrus, MO

The BARn Tap Room is Open Pints and sample trays are available on drink on site. Crowlers and Growlers can be filled "to go". Other packaged beer is also available to take home. Pizza is made on...

Adult Education Classes

Houston, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 422 Hawthorn St, Houston, MO

Missouri State University-West Plains adult education and literacy classes are held Monday and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 422 Hawthorn, Houston. Call 417-967-2372...

Trent Tomlinson

Cabool, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Cannaday Lane, Cabool, MO 65689

Trent Tomlinson Live in concert at the Cabool Chamber Grounds in Cabool Missouri. Bring a lawn chair. Standing room only in front of stage.

Mountain Grove News Alert

Mountain Grove, MO
ABOUT

With Mountain Grove News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

