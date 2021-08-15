What’s up Jackson: Local events calendar

(JACKSON, AL) Jackson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackson:

Grove Hill Memorial Hospital Arts & Craft Show & Health & Safety Fair Grove Hill, AL

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 119 Grove Hill Ave, Grove Hill, AL

The Annual Arts & Craft Show, Health & Safety Fair, and Antique Car Show. Grove Hill Memorial Hospital Employee Parking Lot. 9 a.m.until 3 p.m. Free Health Screenings. Fun, Food, Games, and...

The Bryan Drake Illusionist Show Jackson, AL

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 321 Stanley Dr, Jackson, AL

Bryan Drake is one of the most respected illusionists in the country. Your audience will never stop talking about Drake’s unbelievable ability to know what they’re thinking. Can he read minds...

Five Rivers District Camporee Grove Hill, AL

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451

We are using some of the official Scottish Games activities, with a Scouting twist to encourage all minds, bodies, and abilities.

Frisco City Farmers Market Frisco City, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - AugustSaturdays, 7AM - 11AM Location: 95 Park Circle, Highway 21 at Jones Park

Benefit Concert for Camp Whispering Pines Citronelle, AL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 7740 Union St, Citronelle, AL

Join us for an evening in song featuring "Johnson Edition". www.johnsonedition.com/music This is a benefit concert to raise funds for Camp Whispering Pines. A $10.00 per person will be collected...