Atoka events coming up

(ATOKA, OK) Atoka is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atoka:

Gabriel Iglesias Durant Durant, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4418 US-69, Durant, OK

Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond The Fluffy World Tour - Go Big or Go Home @ 8:00 PM

Praise & Worship Lane, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Praise & Worship at Lane, Oklahoma, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 05:00 pm

AFROMAN Durant, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 9125 US-70, Durant, OK 74701

Afroman is returning to Bubba's Brewhouse in Durant, OK for another SHELLD Event on the Big Stage!

Make Your Website Work For You Durant, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 301 W University Blvd, Durant, OK

Want to learn the best tips for launching or sprucing up your business website? In this workshop, Google's Maria Elena Duron will help entrepreneurs discover how to create a search-friendly...

Shrimp Boil Dinner and Music Atoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Atoka, OK

Come support Atoka fairgrounds and county Youth at our Shrimp boil fundraiser!