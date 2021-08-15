Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Berlin calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Berlin Post
Berlin Post
 7 days ago

(BERLIN, NH) Live events are coming to Berlin.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Berlin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk66B_0bSNThbf00

Gorham Farmers Market

Gorham, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Gorham, NH

Season : Summer Market Hours June 10 - October 7, 2021 Thursdays, 3 pm - 6 pm Location:Gorham Town Common, 69 Main Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtySz_0bSNThbf00

All Recovery Meeting

Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

All Recovery Meetings are based on the philosophy that people from every addiction recovery pathway have much in common and can benefit from sharing together. These meetings offer a place where...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsrGK_0bSNThbf00

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio

Gorham, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 20 Park Street, Gorham, NH 03581

Enjoy a wonderful evening of music with the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio .

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSAgf_0bSNThbf00

Jericho 300

Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 120 W Milan Rd, Berlin, NH

Jericho 300 Race Day Schedule Free Camping in the pits for all racers from Friday-Sunday. Gates open at 7am Friday morning Aug 20th Early Registration Friday 2pm-4pm Early Tech Friday from 2pm-4pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmRZq_0bSNThbf00

Peppino D'Agostino

Gorham, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Park Street, Gorham, NH 03581

Peppino is returning to perform at the Medallion Opera House for the fourth time! A native of Italy, and 35-year resident of the Bay Area, D

Learn More

Comments / 0

Berlin Post

Berlin Post

Berlin, NH
21
Followers
154
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Berlin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan#Gorham Town Common#W Milan Rd#Medallion Opera House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy