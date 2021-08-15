Berlin calendar: What's coming up

(BERLIN, NH) Live events are coming to Berlin.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Berlin area:

Gorham Farmers Market Gorham, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Gorham, NH

Season : Summer Market Hours June 10 - October 7, 2021 Thursdays, 3 pm - 6 pm Location:Gorham Town Common, 69 Main Street

All Recovery Meeting Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

All Recovery Meetings are based on the philosophy that people from every addiction recovery pathway have much in common and can benefit from sharing together. These meetings offer a place where...

Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio Gorham, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 20 Park Street, Gorham, NH 03581

Enjoy a wonderful evening of music with the Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio .

Jericho 300 Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 120 W Milan Rd, Berlin, NH

Jericho 300 Race Day Schedule Free Camping in the pits for all racers from Friday-Sunday. Gates open at 7am Friday morning Aug 20th Early Registration Friday 2pm-4pm Early Tech Friday from 2pm-4pm...

Peppino D'Agostino Gorham, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Park Street, Gorham, NH 03581

Peppino is returning to perform at the Medallion Opera House for the fourth time! A native of Italy, and 35-year resident of the Bay Area, D