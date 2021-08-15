Yreka calendar: What's coming up

(YREKA, CA) Yreka is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yreka area:

MT Shasta Summer Conference Hierarchy of Light-Come Together Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1315 Nixon Road, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

An Annual Summer Conference in the magical environment of Mt Shasta, Ca. The conference brings speakers and guests from all over the world.

Summer Fun 21 Rollin In Weed Car & Bike Show Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 34 Main St, Weed, CA

Music, Games, Food, and Beer : August 27th - 29th. The Car Show is Saturday August 28th only. Online Car Show Application Printable Car Show Application (pdf) Online Cornhole Tournament...

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Die eigene Spiritualität entdecken - Eine Reise zu dir selbst Klamath River, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: Pödeldorfer Straße 192, 96050 Bamberg

Begebe dich auf eine spannende Reise zu deiner ganz eigenen Spiritualität...

Mount Shasta Retreat: A Spiritual Retreat for Mind, Body & Soul Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1315 Nixon Rd, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Sacred Lotus Healing The Art of Ancient Healing® presents: Detox • Recharge • Transform, A Spiritual Retreat for Mind, Body & Soul