Yreka calendar: What's coming up
(YREKA, CA) Yreka is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Yreka area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1315 Nixon Road, Mount Shasta, CA 96067
An Annual Summer Conference in the magical environment of Mt Shasta, Ca. The conference brings speakers and guests from all over the world.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 34 Main St, Weed, CA
Music, Games, Food, and Beer : August 27th - 29th. The Car Show is Saturday August 28th only. Online Car Show Application Printable Car Show Application (pdf) Online Cornhole Tournament...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Mount Shasta, CA 96067
Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM
Address: Pödeldorfer Straße 192, 96050 Bamberg
Begebe dich auf eine spannende Reise zu deiner ganz eigenen Spiritualität...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 1315 Nixon Rd, Mount Shasta, CA 96067
Sacred Lotus Healing The Art of Ancient Healing® presents: Detox • Recharge • Transform, A Spiritual Retreat for Mind, Body & Soul
