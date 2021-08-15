Cancel
Aspen, CO

Aspen events calendar

 7 days ago

(ASPEN, CO) Aspen has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Aspen:

Bond Wine Dinner

Aspen, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 675 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Experience the five Grand Crus of Bond, complemented by The Little Nell's exquisite cuisine.

WET Deck Live ft. DJ Patrick + Lift Vodka

Aspen, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 550 South Spring Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Come experience an epic pool party, with a live DJ performance as W Aspen welcomes new/next artist, Patrick + Lift Vodka on 8/15/21.

Tending The Fire: A Weekend Healing Retreat for Men

Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Tending the Fire is an opportunity for men to come together, show up, get real, and be fully supported in who they are. It is an intimate container for connection, feeling, expression, to really...

Fall Fiesta

Aspen, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 675 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO 81611

Celebrate Labor Day with a Fall Fiesta at The Little Nell featuring libations, live music, and food stations.

Moon Taxi

Aspen, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 450 S Galena St, Aspen, CO

The five-piece band hailing from Nashville has released three albums: Cabaret (2012), Mountains Beaches Cities (2013) and Daybreaker (2015). They have appeared on Late Show with David Letterman...

