Folkston, GA

Folkston calendar: Events coming up

Folkston Today
Folkston Today
 7 days ago

(FOLKSTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Folkston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Folkston area:

iStorage Kingsland Storage Auction

Kingsland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:32 AM

Online Storage Auction at iStorage Kingsland located in Kingsland, GA. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3645351 Unit may contain Fishing...

Camden County Sheriff's K9's & Food Trucks

Kingsland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1390 Boone Ave, Kingsland, GA

Camden County Sheriff's Dept. K9 Unit is hosting a meet/greet with the K9's. They will be displaying the different abilities of the K9's. All the Food Trucks will be local.

District 7 Meeting

Kingsland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 150 Camden Woods Pkwy, Kingsland, GA

District 7 Meeting, The State Commander Kevin Hammond and Jr Vice President Pat Dobbins Will be present at the meeting. You may also like the following events from VFW Post 8385 James Jarret Brown

Georgia Small Business Development Center Business Consulting & Training

Kingsland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 531 N Lee St, Kingsland, GA

The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) offers individual consulting on small business issues to existing and potential business owners free of charge. One-on-one...

Lumbar Spine Management - St. Mary's, GA

Kingsland, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Lindsey Ln, Kingsland, GA

This course will cover current best evidence in the physical therapy management of low back pain. Laboratory sessions will focus on the safe and effective delivery of thrust and non-thrust...

Folkston Today

Folkston Today

Folkston, GA
With Folkston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

