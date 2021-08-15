East Grand Forks calendar: What's coming up

(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) East Grand Forks is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around East Grand Forks:

Happy Harry's Rockin' Up North 2021 East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 415 4th Street Northwest, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Happy Harry's Rockin' Up North Fest is back and bigger than ever!

RCS Kindergarten Roundup East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 610 2nd Ave NE, East Grand Forks, MN

Welcome! Kindergarten is a milestone in your child’s life and we are pleased that you have chosen Riverside Christian School for your child’s educational experiences. Kindergarten is not only the...

Anime Association (17+) East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 422 4th St NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Watch and discuss your favorite Anime. For adults 17+. RSVPs required. Email Cody at crasmussen@egflibrary.org.

Ultima Bank Ribbon Cutting East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 205 Demers Ave, East Grand Forks, MN

Ribbon Cutting Event Wednesday, August 18, 2021 2:00 pm Ultima Bank 205 Demers Avenue East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Campbell Book Club East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 422 4th St NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Looking for a fun way to enjoy books and meet new people? Join our book club! This month we'll be discussing The Grace Year by Kim Liggett.