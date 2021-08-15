Cancel
Nashville, AR

What’s up Nashville: Local events calendar

Nashville Bulletin
Nashville Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NASHVILLE, AR) Nashville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nashville:

VOLUNTEER - Steven Curtis Chapman / Texarkana, AR

Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 3115 Trinity Boulevard, Texarkana, AR 71854

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

Labor Day Weekend Activities

Ashdown, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1564 AR-32, Ashdown, AR

Games, programs, lake tours and trail hikes are just some of the activities planned for the Labor Day weekend. Bring your family and celebrate the last holiday of the summer. Contact the park for...

Peak Fighting 14

Texarkana, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5200 Convention Plaza Dr, Texarkana, AR

Tapology members can make predictions for upcoming MMA & Boxing fights. Peak Fighting 14 is still open for picks to be entered. Create an account to make your predictions. Below is the current...

Gathering of Authors Charity Event & Book Signing

Texarkana, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 6912 Blackman Ferry Road, Texarkana, AR 71854

The Gathering of Authors is an event using literacy, authors and a book signing to help raise money for kids in need of help.

Regular Racing - Double Points

Nashville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 1468 AR-27, Nashville, AR

Double Points Night Young Guns - FWD Stingers - Sportsman - ArkLaTex Factory Stocks - Pure Stocks - Super Clean IMCA Mod Lites - GRT IMCA Modifieds Contact:

Nashville Bulletin

Nashville Bulletin

Nashville, AR
With Nashville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

