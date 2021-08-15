Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alliance, NE

Alliance calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Alliance Dispatch
Alliance Dispatch
 7 days ago

(ALLIANCE, NE) Alliance has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alliance area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbABT_0bSNTaQa00

Keith Reid (Crazy Louie) Concert

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 908 Yellowstone Ave, Alliance, NE

Bring your lawn chair & come join us outside in the park on the west side of the museum! Keith Reid, aka Crazy Louie, will be performing from 5:30 - 7:30pm. Free to the public!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIY2E_0bSNTaQa00

Baptism Sunday

Bridgeport, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Bridgeport Lake State Recreation Rd, Bridgeport, NE

Join us for a potluck cookout fellowship following the service. Please bring hamburgers, hotdogs, brats, buns, etc. to share. We also ask people to bring a side dish and dessert. Bring your own...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEurl_0bSNTaQa00

Celebrate Recovery – Alliance

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Alliance Dispatch

Alliance Dispatch

Alliance, NE
25
Followers
137
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alliance Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alliance, NE
Alliance, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Bridgeport, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ne Join#Ne Celebrate Recovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy