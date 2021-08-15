Fayette events coming up

(FAYETTE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Fayette calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fayette:

Fayette County Farmers Market Fayette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 28, 2021Tuesday and Thursday, 3:30pm - 5:30pmLocation:650 McConnell Loop, Fayette, AL

Bikes, Bands and BBQ Oakman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 244 School St, Oakman, AL

August 28th 1pm-5 for Bikes, Bands and BBQ Enjoy Live Entertainment from Ernie McClinton, Sadie McClendon, Jared Hill, Paul Anderson and the Strange Waylors Also check out other Music Events in...

Third Thursday Class Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 17010 AL-69, Jasper, AL

Join us for our third Thursday class open to all members and guests, beginning at 10:00 AM in the downstairs adult classroom — bring a friend!

Red Letters Black Coffee Fayette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Faith based open group for those who have struggled and/or currently struggling with addiction and recovery. Meal provided.

Sunday Morning Services Hamilton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 10655 US-278, Hamilton, AL

Bible Class @ 9:30 am, Worship @ 10:30 am. What to Expect Visiting a new church can be intimidating. When you visit the Burleson Church of Christ, you will never be asked to stand up, introduce...