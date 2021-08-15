Events on the Socorro calendar

(SOCORRO, NM) Live events are coming to Socorro.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Socorro area:

Bosque del Apache Photo Tour San Antonio, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1001 US Hwy 1, San Antonio, NM 87832

During this Bosque del Apache Photo Tour we’ll photograph the thousands of Snow Geese and Sandhill Cranes that fill these breathtaking skies

City of Socorro Council Meeting Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

111 School of Mines Road Socorro NM 87801 In support of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a form to request an accessible version of content, as well as our Draft Internet Policy, are available...

Socorro Farmers Market Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Socorro, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 amTuesdays, 4:30 pm - 7 pmLocation:Plaza Socorro, 101 Plaza Street