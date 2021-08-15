Events on the Old Town calendar

(OLD TOWN, FL) Live events are lining up on the Old Town calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Old Town:

Boots and Suits Newberry, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Vivid Sky Vertical will partner with Florida Carnivals to bring a carnival with waterslides for three days to The Post… Continue Reading Boots and Suits

10U Tryout Newberry, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Gainesville Ruthless is forming a developmental 10u team. We train monthly with Coach Bustos and her professional staff. We are seeking great families with girls who want to learn and grow...

Membership Sunday Old Town, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 72 SE 918th St, Old Town, FL

OTCOG is growing! Church membership is about the covenant we make with each other and before God to love and support one another, to pursue God’s calling on our church, and to be faithful in our...

Lifesouth Blood Drive Newberry, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

All blood-donation events in Newberry, Florida. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Newberry like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

2nd Annual Steinhatchee 7 Band Jam Steinhatchee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1306 Riverside Drive, Steinhatchee, FL 32359

It's time for the 2nd Annual Steinhatchee 7 Band Jam!